বিনোদন

Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Konkani short film Ghar by Sahit Studios LLP, directed by Kishore Arjun, will premiere at the 56th IFFI Goan Section, continuing the studio’s five-year festival streak.

A still from the film Ghar.

Konkani cinema will have another strong presence at the International Film Festival of India this year, with the short film Ghar securing a spot in the Goan Premiere Section of the 56th IFFI. The project comes from Sahit Studios LLP and is written and directed by journalist Kishore Arjun, with support from Zero Milestone Films, Srujan Theatres, and Vikas Productions.

The selection continues a consistent run for Sahit Studios, which has now featured in IFFI’s Goan Section for five straight years. During this period, the banner has focused on telling socially rooted stories and has earned recognition at both national and international festivals. Its recent short film Kupancho Daryeo dominated the non-feature category at the Goa State Film Festival, winning all six awards.

Reflecting on the festival entry, writer-director Kishore Arjun told The Goan, “The various experiments we continue to pursue in literature, cinema, and art have always found encouragement from our audience. The selection of ‘Ghar’ at IFFI is a major motivation for us, and it energises our commitment to contribute meaningfully to Konkani cinema. We are grateful to the jury of ESG and IFFI for this honour. Through ‘Ghar’, we are presenting an important subject, and we hope viewers will appreciate our effort.”

The cast of Ghar includes Raavi Kishor, Gauri Kamat, Rohit Khandekar, Vikas Kasliwal, and child actor Shardul Borkar. The script is by Madhuri Ashirgade and Kishore Arjun, with cinematography by Ravindra Yempada and a background score composed by Sindhuraj Kamat. Shot across locations in Madgaon, Ponda, and Panaji, the film is scheduled to be screened on November 24 at 3 pm at INOX Screen 4 in Panaji.

November 19, 2025, 10:41 IST

