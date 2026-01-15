Kylie Jenner ‘Didn’t Like’ Ice Face Bath Before Golden Globes 2026 | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 19:39 IST

Kylie Jenner turned heads at this year’s Golden Globes while supporting Timothée Chalamet, and her pre-event prep also caught fans’ attention.

Her skincare prep included a plunge into icy water using the FaceTub. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner grabbed attention even before stepping onto the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, after sharing a viral skincare moment online.

Ahead of the glamorous night, the beauty entrepreneur posted a TikTok giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her red carpet prep, with an icy face bath becoming the standout moment.

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Viral Face Ice Bath Routine

In the now-viral clip, Kylie revealed that her skincare prep involved a plunge into freezing water using the FaceTub, a transparent plastic bowl designed with a face-shaped indent filled with ice-cold water.

The tool also includes a snorkel-like breathing tube that allows users to breathe while their face is submerged.

She captioned the video, “The things Ariel makes me do, referring to her longtime makeup artist and close friend, Ariel Tejada.

As she prepared for the de-puffing ritual, Kylie could be heard nervously psyching herself up, saying, “Wait, let me practice breathing.”

Clearly hesitant, she pulled her face away from the water and admitted, “No I don’t like this.”

Encouraging her from behind the camera, Ariel responded, “Kylie! Go … It’s like going into a pool.”

Reluctantly giving in, Kylie said, “Uh uh, I don’t like it … Ok, I’ll just go, before finally submerging her face in the icy water.

Kylie Jenner Laughs It Off After the Ice Bath

The plunge didn’t last long. Kylie quickly resurfaced, laughing, “I forgot how to breathe when I got in there.”

Trying once more, she pulled away again, joking, “I need a second … I feel like that was like a brain freeze, as she rubbed her forehead with her manicured fingers. Wrapping up the icy experiment, she concluded, “That felt good, I’m done.”

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Gold at the Golden Globes

Later that evening, Kylie made a glamorous appearance at the Golden Globes, wearing a gold gown inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Though she skipped the red carpet, she was spotted inside the venue enjoying the ceremony.

She later shared her full glam look and behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, keeping the caption minimal, “Golden Globes.”

Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes 2026

Kylie attended the event to support her three-year-long boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The actor took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in Marty Supreme.

Throughout the evening, Kylie and Timothée were seen seated together, drawing attention for their affectionate chemistry. Although she skipped the red carpet this year, her presence in the audience did not go unnoticed.

