Leonardo DiCaprio Steals Spotlight At Timothee Chalamet’s Star-Studded Birthday Party | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 11:01 IST

Timothée Chalamet celebrates his birthday in a chaotic cake-smashing video.

Timothée Chalamet turned 30 on December 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Timothée Chalamet celebrated his birthday last week on December 27, and a new video of the actor celebrating his big day has now emerged online. To commemorate his birthday, the Marty Supreme actor shared a bunch of throwback pictures on his Instagram and thanked fans for their wishes.

The actor even hosted a soirée at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, which was attended by several celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

Timothée Chalamet’s New Birthday Video

In the new video, Timothée Chalamet was seen enjoying his birthday with his friends. Instead of cutting his cake the traditional way, he dived headfirst into the cake as his friends cheered him on, take a look at the video here.

Timothée Chalamet shared a bunch of throwback pictures of himself on the occassion of his birthday. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim”

Timothée Chalamet Wins Critics’ Choice Awards

This week has been a great start to the award season, as Chalamet won his first major award for Marty Supreme. He won the Critics’ Choice Award on Sunday night for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser. However, it was his speech that went viral, he thanked Kylie Jenner for supporting him. He said, “Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been receiving widespread critical acclaim for Marty Supreme. The film was named one of the top ten films of 2025 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The movie received three nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Chalamet, and Best Screenplay.

First Published: January 06, 2026, 11:01 IST