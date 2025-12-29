‘Many similar bowlers available now’: Anil Kumble on Rashid Khan’s intimidation factor | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Anil Kumble has shed light on the evolving role of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, pointing to a strategic shift in how the franchise may use its premier spinner.Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Auction Review’, JioStar expert Kumble said Rashid’s workload will need careful management, particularly alongside bowlers such as Sai Kishore. He also felt that all-round options like Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar could play a bigger role for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

“I think the novelty of Rashid Khan has worn off a little. There are many similar bowlers available now, so he is not as intimidating as before. His workload has to be managed more, along with bowlers like Sai Kishore. Even Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar can contribute more for GT this season,” Kumble said.Former India all-rounder and JioStar expert Irfan Pathan also weighed in on Gujarat Titans’ decision to place faith in West Indies veteran Jason Holder.“Their bet on Jason Holder is interesting. He is an amazing bowler with the new ball, but his batting has improved, especially his six-hitting abilities. GT has put a lot of faith in that. Their main strength is their top three batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. How they use Washington Sundar will be important, as his batting has gotten better too. The role of Glenn Phillips, or whoever plays at number four or five, will also be very big,” Pathan said.Meanwhile, former India opener and JioStar expert Abhinav Mukund explained Gujarat Titans’ preference for left-arm pacers and all-rounders like Holder while shaping their squad for the upcoming season.“Gujarat Titans love fast bowlers, especially left-arm pacers like Prithviraj Yarra and Luke Wood. Ashok Sharma had a great Syed Mushtaq Ali season. But Jason Holder is there because they need someone to bat and finish innings at number six or seven, and bowl a couple of overs. They want someone to finish at the death. The team is so strong at the top that they felt they needed this. Last year, GT often did not play all four overseas players. So maybe if Glenn Phillips is fit, he plays in the middle order and Jason Holder finishes. Overall, they still look like a brilliant side. They have the best young Indian talent. I don’t know who will control them on the bench. Good luck to Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra,” Mukund said.