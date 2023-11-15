বুধবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Matt LeBlanc Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry: ‘You’re Finally Free…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৫:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 14t222704.953 2023 11 99113c062361fba2f086908e90a00304


Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Last Updated: November 14, 2023, 22:41 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Matt LeBlanc wrote he will always smile thinking of Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc wrote that the ‘times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life’ for Matthew Perry.

On November 14, almost a week after attending the funeral of his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry in Los Angeles, Matt LeBlanc expressed his heartfelt sentiments with a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he wrote.

He added, “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

In addition to the playful parting remark, LeBlanc shared a series of pictures featuring him and Perry from the cult sitcom, as well as with the rest of the cast. LeBlanc portrayed Joey Tribbiani, the roommate and best friend of Perry’s Chandler Bing in “Friends,” which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Matthew Perry’s funeral took place on November 3, in Los Angeles, and his ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer attended it. Matthew, best known to play the role of Chandler in Friends, died on October 28. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his hot tub. His sudden death has left everyone in shock. In a video shared by The Today Show, the cast of Friends were seen making their way to the funeral service.

The video revealed Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt and David suited up for the service. According to People, the funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, which is situated close to the Friends sets. TMZ reported that the funeral was an intimate affair with not more than 20 people attending it. Apart from the Friends cast, the cameras spotted Matthew’s mother Suzanne Morrison, his father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

