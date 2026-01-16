Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Done’ Romantically; Relationship ‘Just About Co-Parenting’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 05:00 IST

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ended their romantic relationship, with sources saying their bond now revolves solely around co-parenting.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be adjusting to life as new parents, but their romantic chapter appears to have officially closed. According to a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, the former couple has not been romantically involved “in a real way for a long time now,” despite recent speculation suggesting otherwise.

The insider clarified that while Fox, 39, and MGK, 35, whose real name is Colson Baker, continue to remain connected because of their child, their relationship has shifted entirely in nature. “Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the source said, adding that whatever existed between them romantically “is done.”

Megan Fox Focused On Motherhood, New Chapter

The Transformers star is currently prioritising her children and settling into motherhood once again after welcoming her first child with Kelly earlier this year. “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority,” the insider shared.

In March 2025, Fox and MGK welcomed a baby girl named Saga Blade. Announcing the birth on Instagram, the rapper wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” alongside the date “3/27/25.”

Fox is also a mother to three sons—Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9—whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The former couple ended their on-and-off 16-year relationship in 2020. Meanwhile, MGK is dad to 16-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Despite no longer being romantically involved, the source insists there is no animosity between Fox and MGK. Instead, both are focused on creating a stable environment for their daughter while navigating their individual paths.

No Romance, But Not Closed Off To Love

Although Fox is currently single, the source revealed that she isn’t entirely closed off to the idea of love in the future. “There’s nothing serious romantically” in her life right now, the insider said, adding, “but she’s not closed of to it either. If something came along naturally and felt right, she’d be open to it. She’s just not thinking about it or chasing anything.”

As previously reported by PEOPLE in October 2025, the duo had sparked reconciliation rumours after being frequently spotted together. At the time, a source noted, “They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon. He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

