Meghan Trainor On Choosing Surrogacy For Baby No. 3: ‘Not Something To Whisper About’ | Hollywood News

Meghan Trainor reveals why she chose surrogacy for baby No. 3, saying it was the safest option and urging people not to judge different family journeys.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome baby no. 3.(Photo Credit : Instagram)

Meghan Trainor is candidly sharing the deeply personal reasons behind her decision to welcome baby No. 3 through surrogacy, emphasising that it’s nothing to be ashamed of or judged.

The “Still Don’t Care” singer, 32, and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, 33, welcomed their daughter Mikey Moon via surrogate on Sunday, January 18. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, both of whom Trainor carried herself.

‘The safest way for us to grow our family’

Opening up about the decision, Trainor revealed that surrogacy wasn’t initially part of their plan. “It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she told PEOPLE. “We are forever grateful for that option.”

Trainor also addressed the stigma that can sometimes surround surrogacy, making it clear that she hopes her experience helps normalise conversations around it.

“I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork,” she said. “Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid.”

The Grammy winner also spoke warmly about the woman who carried their daughter, describing the experience as overwhelmingly positive.

“Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter,” Trainor shared. “She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay.”

A journey shaped by past pregnancy struggles

Trainor announced the arrival of Mikey Moon in a heartfelt Instagram post on January 20, sharing photos of her family of five and expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the process.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” she wrote. “We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

She also shared a sweet detail about her sons’ involvement, adding, “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Trainor has previously been open about the challenges she faced during and after her earlier pregnancies. Following the birth of her eldest son Riley, he experienced breathing difficulties and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit. In 2023, the singer revealed that the experience left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, particularly after Riley was rushed to the NICU while she remained on the operating table receiving treatment.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker, who released her pregnancy and parenting book Dear Future Mama in 2023, has consistently used her platform to speak honestly about motherhood — and her latest chapter is no exception.

