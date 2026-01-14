Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 Will Hit Cinemas On April 2, Drops Announcement Teaser | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 14, 2026, 20:04 IST

Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal is set for a worldwide release on April 2, 2026, continuing Georgekutty’s gripping story.

Drishyam 3 Gets Release Date.

For fans of slow-burn thrillers, one date now stands out. The next chapter in the Drishyam saga finally has a release window, and it confirms that Georgekutty’s past is far from over. Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 will hit cinemas worldwide on April 2, 2026. The announcement was made directly by Mohanlal on social media, instantly sparking excitement among fans who have been waiting years to see where the story goes next. Along with the date reveal, the makers also shared a brief animated glimpse that set the tone without giving away key plot details.

Mohanlal’s post sets the mood

Sharing the update online, Mohanlal wrote,”Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” The tagline released alongside the announcement, “The Past Never Stays Silent,” makes it clear that the film will once again revisit unresolved truths and long-buried secrets.

Malayalam first, Hindi later

The release date announcement also clears up speculation around the franchise’s release strategy. There had been talk that the Malayalam original and the Hindi adaptation might release together. That is no longer the case. While Drishyam 3 will arrive in April 2026, Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version is scheduled for October 2, 2026, a date that coincides with Devgn’s birthday. The gap of nearly six months between the two versions gives the Malayalam film a clear solo run.

Returning to Georgekutty’s world

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment continues the story of Georgekutty, the ordinary man whose life changed after his family became entangled in a police investigation. The original Drishyam followed Georgekutty as he tried to protect his family after the disappearance of Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar. The sequel, released in 2021, went deeper into the psychological cost of living with secrets and suspicion. Drishyam 3 is expected to explore a new phase in the family’s journey, with the consequences of past actions still casting a shadow.

Familiar faces return

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, joined once again by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique. The return of the core cast has only added to the anticipation.

Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but the makers have made it clear that the emotional weight and suspense that defined the earlier films will continue.

