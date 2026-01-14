বুধবার, ১৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কুয়েটে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা কাল WPL: Record! Meg Lanning scripts history in Indian league, becomes first Australian to… | Cricket News Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News ‘Wrong to support those who criticise our nation’: BAI rejects pollution, hygiene concerns at India Open; downplays criticism | Badminton News ‘Go To A 9-to-5 Job’: Veteran Actor Disapproves Of Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand | Bollywood News Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 Will Hit Cinemas On April 2, Drops Announcement Teaser | Regional Cinema News পোস্টাল ব্যালটের ডিজাইনারদের শাস্তির আওতায় আনার দাবি বিএনপির India Open badminton tournament: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy advance; PV Sindhu suffers exit | Badminton News ‘আই হ্যাভ এ প্ল্যান’ শীর্ষক কার্টুন তারেক রহমানের কাছে হস্তান্তর মধ্যপ্রাচ্যে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ঘাঁটিগুলোতে পালটা হামলার হুমকি তেহরানের
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 Will Hit Cinemas On April 2, Drops Announcement Teaser | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 Will Hit Cinemas On April 2, Drops Announcement Teaser | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal is set for a worldwide release on April 2, 2026, continuing Georgekutty’s gripping story.

font

Drishyam 3 Gets Release Date.

Drishyam 3 Gets Release Date.

For fans of slow-burn thrillers, one date now stands out. The next chapter in the Drishyam saga finally has a release window, and it confirms that Georgekutty’s past is far from over. Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 will hit cinemas worldwide on April 2, 2026. The announcement was made directly by Mohanlal on social media, instantly sparking excitement among fans who have been waiting years to see where the story goes next. Along with the date reveal, the makers also shared a brief animated glimpse that set the tone without giving away key plot details.

Mohanlal’s post sets the mood

Sharing the update online, Mohanlal wrote,”Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” The tagline released alongside the announcement, “The Past Never Stays Silent,” makes it clear that the film will once again revisit unresolved truths and long-buried secrets.

Malayalam first, Hindi later

The release date announcement also clears up speculation around the franchise’s release strategy. There had been talk that the Malayalam original and the Hindi adaptation might release together. That is no longer the case. While Drishyam 3 will arrive in April 2026, Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version is scheduled for October 2, 2026, a date that coincides with Devgn’s birthday. The gap of nearly six months between the two versions gives the Malayalam film a clear solo run.

Returning to Georgekutty’s world

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment continues the story of Georgekutty, the ordinary man whose life changed after his family became entangled in a police investigation. The original Drishyam followed Georgekutty as he tried to protect his family after the disappearance of Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar. The sequel, released in 2021, went deeper into the psychological cost of living with secrets and suspicion. Drishyam 3 is expected to explore a new phase in the family’s journey, with the consequences of past actions still casting a shadow.

Familiar faces return

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, joined once again by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique. The return of the core cast has only added to the anticipation.

Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but the makers have made it clear that the emotional weight and suspense that defined the earlier films will continue.

Location :

Kochi [Cochin], India, India

First Published:

January 14, 2026, 20:04 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News

Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News

‘Go To A 9-to-5 Job’: Veteran Actor Disapproves Of Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand | Bollywood News

‘Go To A 9-to-5 Job’: Veteran Actor Disapproves Of Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand | Bollywood News

পোস্টাল ব্যালটের ডিজাইনারদের শাস্তির আওতায় আনার দাবি বিএনপির

পোস্টাল ব্যালটের ডিজাইনারদের শাস্তির আওতায় আনার দাবি বিএনপির

‘আই হ্যাভ এ প্ল্যান’ শীর্ষক কার্টুন তারেক রহমানের কাছে হস্তান্তর

‘আই হ্যাভ এ প্ল্যান’ শীর্ষক কার্টুন তারেক রহমানের কাছে হস্তান্তর

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ঘাঁটিগুলোতে পালটা হামলার হুমকি তেহরানের

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ঘাঁটিগুলোতে পালটা হামলার হুমকি তেহরানের

#AA23: Allu Arjun And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Announced With Teaser Video, To Go On Floors This Year | Telugu Cinema News

#AA23: Allu Arjun And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Announced With Teaser Video, To Go On Floors This Year | Telugu Cinema News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST