MS Dhoni sizzles with another sensational 9-ball 28* cameo as crowd get ‘their money’s worth’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Coming to the middle amid a rapturous applause from the spectators at the Ekana Stadium, MS Dhoni pulled off another spectacular cameo, this time against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL on Friday.In what is speculated to be his last IPL season, the love for Dhoni, everywhere he goes, has hit unprecedented levels. Be it home or away games, the stadiums have been a Sea of Yellow wherever Dhoni has stepped his foot.And as the crowd once again got behind the CSK talisman, he mesmerised the fans with another brutal boundary-hitting spree in the death overs, lifting his side to a solid 176 for 6.In his unbeaten 9-ball 28 blitz, the 42-year-old hit three fours and fired the ball into the stands on a couple of occasions.Smacking the bowlers at a strike rate of 311.11, Dhoni took the LSG bowlers to the cleaners in the last two overs and Mahi Mania hit cloud nine.And courtesy Dhoni’s brisk knock, CSK managed 62 runs in the last 4 overs.“Well the crowd that came in here, have got their money’s worth,” said commentator Ravi Shastri at the end of CSK innings.

The Dhoni cameo also took the legend to yet another IPL milestone as he notched up 5,000 runs as a keeper-batter in the IPL.

In this season, Dhoni is yet to be dismissed and has scored 87 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 255.