Mumbai Court Rules For Karan Johar: YouTuber CarryMinati Ordered To Remove ‘Vulgar’ Videos | Bollywood News

A Mumbai court grants filmmaker Karan Johar an interim injunction against YouTuber CarryMinati, ordering the removal of videos deemed defamatory and vulgar.

The legal battle between Bollywood titan Karan Johar and popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, widely known as CarryMinati, has reached a significant milestone. A Mumbai civil court recently ruled in favor of Johar, passing an interim order that restrains the content creator from producing or hosting videos that contain “defamatory, vulgar, and abusive” material targeting the filmmaker. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation regarding the boundaries of satire, criticism, and online harassment.

Represented by DSK Legal, Karan Johar moved the court to protect his public image and the brand equity he has developed over his long career in the Indian film industry. In his suit, Johar argued that the videos in question were not merely lighthearted spoofs but were designed to ridicule him and damage a reputation “painstakingly built over decades.” The filmmaker sought a temporary injunction to halt the circulation of the content, asserting that the language used crossed the line into personal and professional defamation.

The court’s decision was not limited to Nagar alone. The suit named several defendants, including Nagar’s manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, and tech giants Google and Meta. By involving the platforms where the content was hosted, the legal action ensured that the takedown orders would be effectively enforced across social media ecosystems.

During the proceedings, legal counsel for CarryMinati contended that the YouTuber had already taken steps to delete the controversial material, suggesting there was no further cause for action. They also questioned the court’s jurisdiction and argued that Johar had rushed into litigation without allowing Nagar sufficient time to clarify his position or verify the authenticity of the claims. Nagar’s team had reportedly requested a week to respond to the initial notice before the suit was filed.

However, Civil Judge P G Bhosale was not swayed by these arguments at the interim stage. After reviewing the evidence, the judge concluded that “prima facie it appears that the defendant no 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff.” Consequently, the court granted the temporary injunction and directed platforms like Meta to ensure the existing videos were removed.

