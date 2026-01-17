‘Music Does Not Work That Way’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Not Getting Work Comment | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
  শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Recently, AR Rahman reflected on how his relationship with Hindi cinema has evolved, stressing that he has never chased projects.

Shaan says music industry decisions aren't based on communal angles.

Shaan says music industry decisions aren’t based on communal angles.

A day after AR Rahman claimed that he isn’t getting enough work and called it a ‘communal thing’, Shaan has now reacted to these comments. While speaking to the news agency IANS, Shaan stated that there are no communal angles in the music industry and urged everyone not to ‘overthink’ about it. He argued that one must ‘do good work’ and ‘make good music’, rather than making such allegations.

“When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it is a personal matter; everyone has their own thinking and their own preferences…If there were any such issue, I don’t think there is any communal or minority angle in music,” Shaan said.

“Music doesn’t work that way. If that were the case, then even our three superstars of the last 30 years, who you could say also belong to minorities, would not have continued to grow. That’s not how it is. Do good work, make good music, and don’t overthink these things,” he added.

Shaan further explained that producers opt for singers depending on the requirements of a song. “People have their own opinions, and they will always be divided. There is no rule that everyone must have the same opinion. But one should not give it too much importance, because behind every song there is a thought. Based on their own thinking, the composer or producer makes decisions. Some people will say it is right, others will say it is wrong. Why should we get entangled in that? There is no benefit in getting caught up in it,” he concluded.

What Did AR Rahman Say? 

Speaking in a candid interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman reflected on how his relationship with Hindi cinema has evolved, stressing that he has never chased projects and continues to believe that sincerity should naturally attract work. “Maybe in the past eight years, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now,” Rahman said. “It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers.”

January 17, 2026, 08:56 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Music Does Not Work That Way’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Not Getting Work Comment
