National Awards: Here’s How Much Cash Prize Neena Gupta, Arijit Singh And Ayan Mukerji Will Take Home

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, August 16, at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Bollywood stars made a strong showing, with Neena Gupta winning Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai and Sooraj Barjatya being named Best Director for the film. Arijit Singh secured the Best Male Playback Singer award for Brahmastra, while Ayan Mukerji was honoured with the Best Film in AVGC award.

The National Film Award winners also receive cash prizes along with their trophies. According to The Indian Express, those who win the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) in categories like Best Film, Best Director, and Best Children’s Film will get Rs 3 lakh each.

Winners of the Rajat Kamal, which includes categories like Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Music, will receive Rs 2 lakh. This means Ayan Mukerji, along with producers and director Sooraj R. Barjatya, will get Rs 3 lakh each, while Pavan Raj Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Arijit Singh will receive Rs 2 lakh each.

At the National Award Winners, Kantara and KGF 2 emerged as the biggest winners. Kantara won Best Picture and Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor award. Yash starrer movie KGF Chapter 2 won Best Kannada film. Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, with Manoj Bajpayee getting a Special Mention. Meanwhile, Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh shared the Best Actress award. Sooraj R Barjatya was presented with the Best Director for Uunchai.

On the music front, Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra while AR Rahman took home the Best Background Music awards for his work in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. PS 2’s Anand Krishnamurthy also bagged Best Sound Design. Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer Male for Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also won the Best VFX Award.

Swarna Kamal Award winners who will receive a Rs 3 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Film: Attam (Director: Anand Ekarshi, Producer: Ajith Joy)

2. Best Debut Film of a Director: Fouja (Director: Pramod Kumar)

3. Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara (Producer: Vijay Kiragandur, Director: Rishab Shetty)

4. Best Direction: Uunchai (Director: Sooraj Barjatya)

5. Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic): Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva (Production Houses: Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures; Director: Ayan Mukerji)

Rajat Kamal Award winners who will win Rs 2 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

2. Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja (Harayanvi)

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for Uunchai

5. Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Kesariya in Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva