Newlyweds Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Attend Rahu Ketu Screening | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 08:21 IST

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben arrived hand in hand at the screening of Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently hosted a grand reception. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have officially tied the knot. The couple first exchanged vows in an elegant white wedding, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony held at a picturesque venue in Udaipur. As they begin their new journey as husband and wife, the newlyweds recently made a public appearance.

They arrived together at the screening of Rahu Ketu, which stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and others.

In a video from the event, Nupur and Stebin were seen arriving hand-in-hand and posing for the cameras in front of the film’s poster. Nupur looked stylish in a shimmery silver top paired with straight-fit black trousers, accessorised with a belt and sleek white heels. Stebin complemented her look with a cool, edgy outfit featuring a leather jacket and matching trousers.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s First Dance

Their wedding pictures had already taken the Internet by storm, and now another heartwarming moment from the celebrations is winning over fans. A video from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s white wedding reception shows the couple sharing their first dance as husband and wife. The newlyweds look completely smitten as they gently sway to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With a Smile.

Nupur looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown featuring a structured bodice, while Stebin complemented her elegance in a classic white tuxedo.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Grand Reception

Post the festivities in Udaipur. Nupur and Stebin hosted a reception in Mumbai. The bride, Nupur, stole the limelight in a gorgeous deep red gown with a fitted, delicately embroidered bodice and flowing skirt. She finished her ensemble with a stunning diamond and ruby necklace, matching earrings, and delicately groomed hair that complemented her regal attire.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon had been rumoured to be dating since 2023. The duo was frequently spotted together on dates and at family gatherings, fuelling speculation about their relationship. Stebin also made several appearances on Kriti Sanon’s social media posts, subtly hinting at his close bond with Nupur.

First Published: January 17, 2026, 08:19 IST