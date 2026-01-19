Nia Sharma’s Moment With Laughter Chef Co-Stars Proves Time Flies: ‘Kal Hi Toh Mile’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 14:12 IST

Nia Sharma dropped a selfie with Ankita Lokhande, Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair and more, reflecting on their time on Laughter Chefs.

Nia Sharma is currently seen in Laughter Chefs and Splitsvilla X6. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

TV sensation Nia Sharma recently pulled heartstrings after treating fans to a cheerful picture with her Laughter Chef: Fun Unlimited co-stars. The picture featured Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair posing inside an elevator during a casual get-together.

The group were all smiles while posing for the selfie, radiating the genuine warmth and camaraderie they share. Sharing the cherished moment on her Instagram Stories, she hinted at how quickly time has passed since they first bonded.

Sharing the picture, Nia wrote in Hindi, “Kal hi toh mile the… aur ab 3 saal ho gaye! (We met just yesterday… and now it’s been 3 years),” capturing that bittersweet realisation. Adding to the nostalgic mood, she used the timeless track O Sanam by Lucky Ali as the background score for the picture.

About Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment

Inspired by the Tamil hit Cooku With Comali, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has become a fan favourite and revolutionised entertainment with its chaotic mix of celebrities and fun. The season paired celebrity contestants for hilarious cooking challenges, blending comedy with culinary creativity. The first season featured Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundraa, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel, Abdu Rozik and Mannara Chopra joined the cast in season 2, adding even more energy and entertainment to the kitchen chaos. Bringing another dose of food and laughter, the much-loved cooking comedy reality show has now returned with Season 3 on Colors TV. This season saw new faces, including Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav.

Nia Sharma’s Career So Far

Over the years, the diva has carved a niche for herself with popular television shows like the fantasy-thriller-romance series Suhagan Chudail, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Meri Durga, Behenein, Naagin 4 and Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She has also impressed audiences in the digital space with web series like Jamai 2.0 and Twisted. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

What’s Nia Sharma Currently Working On?

The actress is currently impressing audiences in the dating-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the season features her as a mischief-maker. The reality show revolves around young men and women trying to find a love connection while competing in tasks to remove fellow contestants. At the end, a couple is crowned the winners of love and the show.

She will also be making a guest appearance in the third season of Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.

