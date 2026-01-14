Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Vacay Pics As Malti Sits On His Lap While Priyanka Poses, Fans In Awe | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 04:01 IST

Nick Jonas shares a poolside moment with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti during their family vacation.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas recently enjoyed a relaxing family vacation, and the singer gave fans a glimpse into their getaway through a series of photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the first picture, the family is seen soaking up the sun inside a swimming pool. Nick clicks a selfie as Priyanka hugs him from behind, while little Malti floats nearby on a tube, resting her hand on her father’s shoulder. The intimate moment captures the trio enjoying some quiet, quality time together.

Another photo shows Nick stepping into photographer mode as Priyanka poses inside the pool. Malti, meanwhile, sits patiently on her father’s lap, watching her mother get her pictures clicked.

Nick also shared photos from other moments during the trip. In one picture, he is seen relaxing with a friend, while another image shows a plate with a half-eaten cake placed next to a candle shaped like the number four. Malti will celebrate her fourth birthday on January 15 (Thursday), making the picture a subtle nod to the upcoming milestone.

The singer also posted several pictures he personally clicked using his camera, along with glimpses of the burgers the family enjoyed during their stay. Adding a playful touch to the post, Nick shared a selfie of himself making a funny face, paired with a side-eyeing Chloe meme, and another photo of himself sitting outdoors and soaking in the view.

Sharing the photo dump, Nick captioned the post, “Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan, celebrating with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for release during Sankranti 2027. She also has Season 2 of Citadel in the pipeline and will next be seen in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Nick Jonas will next appear in Power Ballad, directed by John Carney, where he stars alongside Paul Rudd. The film is set to release on June 5 this year.

