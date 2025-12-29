‘No interest in shaking hands’: Handshake row deepens; PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns of ‘equal terms’

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made Pakistan’s position clear on the issue of shaking hands with India during cricket matches. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Naqvi said Pakistan will not force any symbolic gestures if India are not willing to take part.Speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi said Pakistan has always believed that cricket and politics should be kept separate.

He added that this view has not changed over time and that the message has come from the highest level. According to him, Pakistan also does not want to be treated differently or unfairly.“Our belief remains the same even today, and believe me, the Prime Minister himself has told me twice that we shouldn’t let politics come into all of this. From day one, our stance has been that cricket and politics should remain separate. On that day, Sarfaraz must have told you what kind of attitude was shown, and what it was like,” Naqvi said.He further explained that Pakistan will not insist on shaking hands if India chooses not to. “If they don’t want to shake hands, then we have no particular desire to do so either. Whatever happens, it will happen on an equal footing with India. And you will see, this approach will continue going forward. It’s not possible for them to do one thing and for us to back down — that simply won’t happen.”The handshake issue between India and Pakistan has been ongoing for some time. Since the Pahalgam terror attack, players from both sides have avoided shaking hands in several tournaments. This was seen during the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and the recent Under-19 Asia Cup.However, it all began during the Asia Cup 2025. After a match between India and Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players. India said this was done as a protest after the Pahalgam attack.