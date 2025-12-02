Not Just Ranbir Kapoor, This Bollywood Actor With Kapoor Ties Too Has A Secret Social Media Account

Another Kapoor family member is also quietly running a private social media account, hidden from the public eye and known only to his close circle. (Image: Instagram)

The Bollywood actor is Kapoor family’s son-in-law, Saif Ali Khan. While speaking to a media portal, actress Neha Dhupia recalled a conversation with Saif Ali Khan from five to six years ago during her own show, where the actor mentioned that he is not officially on social media, but admitted to have a private account. (Image: Instagram)

Neha told Zoom that around five or six years ago, during a conversation about trolling on her own show, the actor revealed that he secretly uses Instagram and often reads what people write about him. He warned back then that things would eventually get so serious that cybercrime authorities would start tracking down offenders. And now, Neha added, that’s exactly what’s happening — people are being traced and caught. (Image: Instagram)

Earlier in 2024, Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.” (Image: Instagram)

“I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet,” he added. (Image: Instagram)

The actor mentioned, “I’m sure you can do really well out of it if you’re interested. I don’t think I would be such an interesting person for me to post things. But some people are, and they have so many followers. I think it’s great in that way. I think it’s an amazing medium. It’s quite fun and entertaining. There are hundreds of interesting things out there to consume and sometimes if you want something quick and fun to look at, it’s good that it’s there. So, if you enjoy being on it and if you enjoy following people on it; we should all just do what we enjoy doing.” (Image: Instagram)