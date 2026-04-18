‘Personally Disappointed’: Hema Malini On Women’s Reservation Bill Failure, Makes Appeal To Public | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 18, 2026, 22:00 IST

Hema Malini calls Women’s Reservation Bill failure a “sad day for women” and urges the public to listen to PM Narendra Modi’s address.

Hema Malini reacts to the Women’s Reservation Bill failure, calling it a “sad day for women” and urging people to listen to PM Modi’s address.

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini expressed deep disappointment after the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, calling it a “sad day for women.”

Taking to social media, she wrote, “Yesterday’s Parliament session saw the Women Reservation Bill stalled in Parliament.” Highlighting the larger implications, she added, “A sad day for women who were looking forward to greater participation in national affairs.”

Yesterday’s Parliament session saw the Women Reservation Bill stalled in Parliament. A sad day for women who were looking forward to greater participation in national affairs. Personally, I was quite disappointed having spoken in Parliament about the importance of the Bill just…— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 18, 2026

Hema Malini also revealed her personal disappointment, stating, “Personally, I was quite disappointed having spoken in Parliament about the importance of the Bill just before the vote was taken.” She concluded her post by urging people to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, writing, “I request you all to listen to his address.”

Kangana Ranaut Calls It a ‘Personal Loss’

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also reacted strongly to the development, calling the bill’s failure a “personal loss.”

Expressing her anguish, she said, “Nothing more sad and painful than this has ever happened today,” and termed the situation “shameful.” Kangana further criticised the Congress party, accusing it of “crossing all limits” and lowering the morale of India’s daughters.

What Is the Women’s Reservation Bill?

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, aiming to significantly improve gender representation in Indian politics.

Why Did the Bill Fail in Lok Sabha?

The bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as it could not secure the required two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. While it received more votes in favour than against, it fell short of the special majority threshold, leading to its defeat in the House.

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First Published: April 18, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Personally Disappointed’: Hema Malini On Women’s Reservation Bill Failure, Makes Appeal To Public