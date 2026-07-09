Phoebe Bridgers, Ricky Martin & Taylor Swift’s Posse: How Madison Square Garden Secretly Profiled VIPs, Gay Celebs | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 10, 2026, 03:47 IST

Leaked files reportedly show that celebrities were tagged based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and perceived level of hostility towards the corporation

A security worker walks through an entrance at Madison Square Garden, ahead of the wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York City. File pic/Reuters

A sweeping data exposure has unmasked a highly contentious surveillance and profiling operation inside Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment. A compromised internal corporate database has revealed that the iconic New York venue has been systematically tracking, categorising, and assigning “risk” levels to hundreds of high-profile visitors, including musicians, Hollywood actors, athletes, and politicians.

The leaked files show that the entertainment giant, overseen by executive chairman James Dolan, maintained an extensive ledger that explicitly tagged celebrities based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and perceived level of hostility towards the corporation, Wired reported.

The Secret ‘LGBTQIA’ Ledger and Taylor Swift’s Guests

The exposed database contains thousands of entries, but a highly targeted section focuses entirely on profiling notable public figures. Within this talent directory, approximately 93 individuals were explicitly marked with an “LGBTQIA” tag. High-profile performers such as Phoebe Bridgers, Ricky Martin, and Emily Green were among those singled out under the demographic classification, though the precise operational reason for maintaining these identity-based labels remains entirely unclear.

The granular tracking even extended to private, star-studded events hosted within the arena, including high-profile attendees who were present at the heavily publicised Madison Square Garden wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. Several prominent figures on that exclusive guest list were mapped into the corporate database, highlighting the dragnet nature of the venue’s internal data-gathering machine.

Decoding the Corporate Risk Matrix

At the heart of the database is a tiered risk-assessment framework designed to evaluate how “threatening” a celebrity is to MSG’s corporate interests and public image. The system categorises VIPs into distinct operational brackets:

High Risk: Reserved for hip-hop stars and artists deemed disruptive or highly critical of ownership, including Lil Jon, Freddie Gibbs, DaBaby, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Medium Risk: Assigned to figures with loose associations to corporate critics or those with minor public disputes, such as country singer Morgan Wallen, actors Lily Allen and David Harbour, as well as rappers Jadakiss and Fat Joe.

Low Risk: Applied to reliable venue regulars and loyal superfans who have no history of friction with management, including Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, and Edie Falco, alongside wedding guests like Selena Gomez, Ice Spice, Benson Boone, Michael Strahan, and Mariska Hargitay.

Banned from MSG: Absolute blacklisting applied to individuals involved in direct altercations on venue property, such as rapper Lil Tjay following an incident at the Hulu Theater.

The matrix highlights deep corporate paranoia. For instance, legendary New York Knicks supporter Fat Joe was flagged as a risk primarily due to his professional proximity to other artists who had spoken out against the Garden’s leadership.

Pervasive Surveillance and Political Leverage

This revelation intensifies ongoing scrutiny over MSG’s aggressive security apparatus. The venue has previously faced fierce legal pushback and public condemnation for using advanced facial recognition technology to identify, track, and physically eject adversarial lawyers involved in active litigation against the company. The leaked database suggests that this biometric infrastructure is paired with an equally intense digital dossier system.

Beyond policing celebrities, the database served as a tool for political tracking. The files contain a dedicated list of 32 political candidates supported by the MSG Political Action Committee (PAC), alongside hundreds of elected officials. It also meticulously documented individuals who testified or signed letters supporting a controversial land permit renewal that Dolan sought, proving that the tracking system doubled as a corporate leverage ledger.

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About the Author Pathikrit Sen Gupta Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Global Affairs, Space, Entertainment, And Food. He tra…Read More

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