Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 14, 2026, 21:53 IST

Singapore court case revealed new details in Zubeen Garg’s death case, Salman Khan attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding and Malaika Arora spoke of her breakup.

Singapore Police Reveal Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned; Malaika Arora Opens Up On Break-up

Fresh details have emerged from a Singapore court in the case related to the death of Assam singer Zubeen Garg. During a coroner’s inquiry on Wednesday, Singapore police said Garg was “severely intoxicated” and had refused to wear a life vest before he drowned last September. Police told the court that Zubeen Garg had consumed alcohol before jumping into the sea during a yacht outing. Despite being advised to wear a life vest, he reportedly refused. As per the testimony, Garg became motionless in the water while his friends tried to convince him to swim back to the yacht.

Also read: Zubeen Garg Was ‘Severely Intoxicated’, Refused Life Jacket: Singapore Police Tell Court

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for six years before breaking up. Now, in a new chat, Malaika Arora has mentioned that Arjun will always remain an integral part of her life. During a chat on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika said, “I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. That’s just human nature. But as you go along, as time goes on, and the most cliched line is – time heals all.”

Also read: Malaika Arora Went Through ‘Phases Of Anger’ After Arjun Kapoor Breakup, Says ‘He Is Somebody Who…’

In a chat with Filmfare, Radhika Apte was asked about one thing she would want to change in the showbiz world. The actress said that long working hours are an issue and that she’s had arguments with the producers whenever she has demanded shorter shifts. “I’ll change the working hours to begin with. You can’t expect someone to go an entire week without seeing their child. I’ve had multiple conversations and arguments over refusing to do long shifts. You’ll be surprised at how much one has to fight. I find it quite baffling. And people say have a nanny and let them come on set. I’m sorry, but that’s really not the answer.”

Also read: Radhika Apte Had ‘Multiple Arguments’ After She Refused To Do Long Shifts: ‘You Cannot Expect…’

Salman Khan added star power to newlyweds Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night, leaving fans and paparazzi buzzing. The superstar made a stylish entry at the venue, where he was warmly welcomed by the bride and groom on the red carpet. As Salman arrived, Stebin Ben — who recently performed alongside the actor during Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha, Qatar — was visibly overwhelmed. In a moment that quickly went viral online, the singer was seen almost bowing down to Salman as he thanked him for attending the reception.

Also read: Salman Khan Attends Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon Reception; Groom Bows To Superstar | Watch

Kaabil stands out in Hrithik Roshan’s filmography as a performance-driven thriller anchored by emotional depth. Hrithik plays Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired voice artist whose peaceful life shatters after a brutal tragedy. And now, the film is getting a sequel. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on X, “IT’S R E FLA D Y ! ! ! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil 2 Confirmed! Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Says, ‘This Time Far Deadlier’

First Published: January 14, 2026, 21:53 IST

News movies bollywood Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor