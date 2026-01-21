Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 18:05 IST

Rahul Vaidya was seen hanging out with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel on the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3.

Laughter Chefs airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Laughter Chefs is one of the most loved reality shows with its blend of fun, chaos, and pure entertainment. Now in its third season, the show brings in new faces each time, but fans have always hoped to see some of the original stars return. Recent paparazzi videos hint that the wish might just come true.

In a paparazzi clip, a fan-favourite from Season 1, Rahul Vaidya, was spotted on the set of the show, warmly greeting Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Fans are already excited, wondering if this could be the start of his comeback.

Rahul Vaidya Spotted On The Sets Of Laughter Chefs Season 3

A paparazzi video captured Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel making a stylish entry on the sets of Laughter Chefs, both dressed in sharp formals. Just as they arrived, they bumped into singer Rahul Vaidya, and the mood instantly turned cheerful. A visibly excited Samarth rushed in for a warm hug, followed by Abhishek. They happily posed for the paparazzi, laughing uncontrollably and enjoying Rahul’s playful banter. Hand in hand, the three then made their way to the stage.

This isn’t the first time Rahul has appeared in Season 3. Back in December, the singer made a brief appearance on the show, and his entry was loved by fans and co-contestants alike. With the Bigg Boss 14 participant being spotted on set once again, it remains to be seen whether his presence will be short-lived or if a full-fledged comeback is on the cards.

Recent Promo Of Laughter Chefs

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, hilarity will unfold as Krushna Abhishek appears dressed as Tejasswi Prakash. His act leaves the entire set in splits, with the actress herself jokingly calling him her ‘fifth copy.’

Laughter Chefs brings together a whole host of celebrities under one roof. Season 3 stars Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian D’Sena, Eisha Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, along with Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.

First Published: January 21, 2026, 17:24 IST

News movies television Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets