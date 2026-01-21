বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan all set to return as India finalises No.3 for T20 series Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের 19 innings, 218 runs, no fifty: Is the ‘lap shot’ behind Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch? Former cricketer decodes | Cricket News Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News


Last Updated:

Rahul Vaidya was seen hanging out with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel on the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3.

font

Laughter Chefs airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Laughter Chefs airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Laughter Chefs is one of the most loved reality shows with its blend of fun, chaos, and pure entertainment. Now in its third season, the show brings in new faces each time, but fans have always hoped to see some of the original stars return. Recent paparazzi videos hint that the wish might just come true.

In a paparazzi clip, a fan-favourite from Season 1, Rahul Vaidya, was spotted on the set of the show, warmly greeting Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Fans are already excited, wondering if this could be the start of his comeback.

Rahul Vaidya Spotted On The Sets Of Laughter Chefs Season 3

A paparazzi video captured Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel making a stylish entry on the sets of Laughter Chefs, both dressed in sharp formals. Just as they arrived, they bumped into singer Rahul Vaidya, and the mood instantly turned cheerful. A visibly excited Samarth rushed in for a warm hug, followed by Abhishek. They happily posed for the paparazzi, laughing uncontrollably and enjoying Rahul’s playful banter. Hand in hand, the three then made their way to the stage.

This isn’t the first time Rahul has appeared in Season 3. Back in December, the singer made a brief appearance on the show, and his entry was loved by fans and co-contestants alike. With the Bigg Boss 14 participant being spotted on set once again, it remains to be seen whether his presence will be short-lived or if a full-fledged comeback is on the cards.

Recent Promo Of Laughter Chefs

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, hilarity will unfold as Krushna Abhishek appears dressed as Tejasswi Prakash. His act leaves the entire set in splits, with the actress herself jokingly calling him her ‘fifth copy.’

Laughter Chefs brings together a whole host of celebrities under one roof. Season 3 stars Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian D’Sena, Eisha Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, along with Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.

First Published:

January 21, 2026, 17:24 IST

News movies television Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News

নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন

নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন

ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল

ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News

ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের

ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের

Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News

Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST