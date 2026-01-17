Ram Charan Calls Jr NTR A ‘Crazy, Mad’ Driver, Recalls ‘Weird Experiences’ In Car | Regional Cinema News

শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Ram Charan trusts Jr NTR to drive at 250 kmh, calling him a crazy but safe driver. Their friendship grew during RRR, defying rivalry rumors.

When movie stars talk cars, things can get surprisingly candid. And when Ram Charan starts discussing high-speed driving, one name quickly takes centre stage — his RRR co-star and close friend Jr NTR.

Ram Charan recently appeared on the Season 2 finale of the automobile chat show Cars With Stars, where he was asked a tricky question: which actor from the film industry would he trust to drive at 250 km/h while he sat in the passenger seat? Without much thought, Ram named Jr NTR — though not without adding a cheeky disclaimer about his driving style.

The actor admitted that he personally prefers being behind the wheel rather than trusting someone else with the steering. Speaking about Jr NTR’s approach to driving, Ram said, “There are very few co-actors who enjoy driving. I think NTR is a crazy, mad driver. I’ve heard from friends who have had very weird experiences when they sat in the passenger seat. I’ve had one experience with him. But, I guess he’s the safest of the lot.”

When prompted to reveal if there was any actor he would absolutely avoid sitting next to in a moving car, Ram chose not to name anyone.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR famously shared screen space in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, released in 2022. While their on-screen chemistry was widely praised, their off-screen camaraderie also drew attention, especially given the long-standing perception of rivalry between the Konidela and Nandamuri families.

During the film’s promotional phase, Ram addressed the topic openly, saying, “The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored with the news of rivalry for more than three decades.” Jr NTR echoed the sentiment, describing their bond as deeply supportive. He had said, “It’s a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out.” The two actors reportedly connected years earlier at a celebrity cricket tournament.

On the work front, both stars have been busy with major projects. In 2025, Ram Charan appeared in Shankar’s Game Changer and is now gearing up for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, slated for a March release. Jr NTR, meanwhile, made his Bollywood debut with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 and is currently filming Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project, which is yet to receive an official release date.

January 17, 2026, 11:24 IST

