Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 11:37 IST

Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The Telugu sports action drama is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React

Ram Charan has once again set social media abuzz with his latest gym picture, shared amid preparations for his upcoming film Peddi. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for the much-anticipated project, took to Instagram to post a photo from his intense workout session. The film is releasing in March this year and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared gym photo and wrote, “Fired up working in silence!!! Ready for the next challenge @peddimovie.” One of the fans wrote, “Super Looks Bro Eagerly Waiting For Movie Peddi.” Another wrote, “Beast Mode On U r looking superb #RamCharan Anna LOVE YOU.”

Take a look here:

Ram Charan Confirms Peddi Release Date Amid Delay Rumours

Amid rumours suggesting that the film might not arrive on screens as originally planned, the actor has now firmly confirmed that Peddi will release in March 2026. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, Ram Charan attended an event for Roshan Meka’s upcoming film Champion in Hyderabad. While there, the actor was asked to provide updates on his upcoming sports drama. There were rumours that Peddi will not be released as planned. When asked about the same, the actor said, “Shooting is going on for Peddi. It will be released on March 27. Next, there’s Champion, after that Sankranthi movies are releasing, and after that we will squeeze in somewhere.”

The source also highlighted Ram Charan’s preparation and discipline as major factors contributing to the smooth progress of the shoot. “The team has been very disciplined, and Ram Charan’s preparation is making the process faster than expected. The action sequences being shot in this schedule have a raw, grounded feel, and he’s performing them with absolute precision. His fitness and discipline are making the stunts look effortless on camera.There’s a lot of excitement in the unit about how this avatar will connect with the audience.”

About the film

Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The Telugu sports action drama is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru with Ishan Saksena as the co-producer.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 11:37 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React