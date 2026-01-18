Ram Gopal Varma Believes Dhurandhar 2 Will Be ‘Biggest Multi-Starrer Ever In History Of Cinema’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 13:49 IST

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has been rife, with recent reports claiming that Akshaye Khanna has rejoined the sets to shoot additional scenes for the sequel.

Ram Gopal Varma Believes Dhurandhar 2 Will Be ‘Biggest Multi-Starrer Ever In History Of Cinema’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has shattered all records and is still running strong at the box office. Well, recently Aditya Dhar has also announced that he is working trailer cut of sequel which has raised excitement level among fans. And today, Ram Gopal Varma also made a bold and attention-grabbing statement about the film, calling it the biggest multistarrer ever in the history of cinema.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle and wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever.”

Take a look here:

Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really aboutIn the 1st…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Update:

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has been rife, with recent reports claiming that Akshaye Khanna has rejoined the sets to shoot additional scenes for the sequel. According to sources close to the production, Akshaye’s role in Dhurandhar 2 was completed during the film’s initial shooting schedules. His presence in the sequel is limited to a few crucial flashback sequences that were filmed earlier. “There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative,” a source clarified, putting an end to speculation about reshoots.

Akshaye Khanna Not Shooting New Scenes

The clarification comes amid growing curiosity about the sequel, which follows the massive success of Dhurandhar. Given the scale and expectations surrounding the project, any on-set movement has naturally sparked buzz online. However, the makers are clear that Akshaye’s contribution to the film has already been locked, and no fresh scenes featuring him are being added at this stage.

About the film

The first installment featured an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Released theatrically on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar went on to become one of the biggest box-office hits of the year, setting the bar extremely high for its sequel.

Aditya Dhar Focuses On Trailer Edit

While rumours of additional shoots have been laid to rest, Dhurandhar 2 has entered a crucial phase behind the scenes. Director Aditya Dhar is currently deeply involved in cutting the film’s trailer. The makers are reportedly eyeing a trailer launch by the end of February. “Aditya is sitting on the trailer edit. The idea is to deliver something impactful again,” an insider revealed.

Adding to the momentum, composer Shashwat Sachdev has begun working on the film’s background score. “Shashwat Sachdev has simultaneously begun work on the film’s background score. Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priority,” the source added, indicating the level of detailing going into the post-production process.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 13:49 IST

News movies bollywood Ram Gopal Varma Believes Dhurandhar 2 Will Be ‘Biggest Multi-Starrer Ever In History Of Cinema’