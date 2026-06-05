Ranveer Singh’s Father Thanked Poonam Dhillon For Backing Actor Amid Don 3 Row: ‘He Didn’t Deserve It’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 05, 2026, 21:59 IST

Poonam Dhillon revealed Ranveer Singh’s father thanked CINTAA for its support after FWICE revoked its directive against the actor amid the Don 3 row.

Poonam Dhillon said Ranveer Singh “definitely didn’t deserve” FWICE’s non-cooperation directive and revealed that his father thanked CINTAA for supporting him.

The Don 3 fallout has taken another turn, but this time the noise appears to be settling rather than escalating. After days of industry chatter, legal murmurs and questions over whether a film body could effectively isolate one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, FWICE has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The decision has brought relief to those who had objected to the move from the beginning, including CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon, who said Ranveer “definitely didn’t deserve” the action taken against him.

Poonam Dhillon Reacts After FWICE Revokes Directive Against Ranveer Singh

Speaking to Variety, Poonam Dhillon said, “As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I’m happy that they’ve revoked the directive because he definitely didn’t deserve it. We opposed it from the beginning because FWICE had absolutely no credibility to take such action against an actor of his caliber. As an actor, he has the right to choose his work, and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He is responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen that through his body of work.”

She further noted that Ranveer has shared a long professional association with Excel Entertainment, having worked with the banner on films such as Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. Poonam added that since Farhan Akhtar is also an actor, CINTAA’s support extends to him as well.

She said, “As far as I know, he has an excellent relationship with Excel Entertainment, with whom he has made films like Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar is also an actor, so our support extends to him as well. We wouldn’t want any of our actors to face such issues. Problems can always be resolved. We support Ranveer because he is a member of CINTAA.”

Ranveer Singh’s Father Thanked Poonam Dhillon

Poonam also revealed that she spoke at length with Ranveer Singh’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, after the matter moved towards resolution.

She shared, “I spoke to Ranveer’s father at length, and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He thanked me for our support. We spoke to understand the situation better. He told me they had been in touch with Excel Entertainment and spoke about how close he is to Farhan and the entire Excel team. There is no animosity from his side. They were unhappy with the way FWICE handled the matter.”

She added, “I asked whether CINTAA could be of any help, but he said, ‘We didn’t involve you because we didn’t want to trouble you, and we’re already in the process of sorting it out.’ Technically, he didn’t need our intervention. I’m glad the matter has been resolved positively.”

About Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Exit Controversy

Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of headlines since reports emerged that he had exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. According to reports, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, sought Rs 45 crore in compensation, claiming losses after major pre-production arrangements had already been made.

The production house had reportedly booked locations and accommodation for more than 200 crew members, with the film allegedly just two weeks away from going on floors. Excel later approached FWICE with documents related to its alleged expenses, after which the federation issued the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer.

With the directive now revoked, the dispute appears to have moved towards a more measured resolution. However, the controversy has once again sparked debate around actors’ professional rights, producers’ financial risks and the limits of authority held by film bodies.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh’s Father Thanked Poonam Dhillon For Backing Actor Amid Don 3 Row: ‘He Didn’t Deserve It’