Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed | Telugu Cinema News

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Virosh wedding in Udaipur sees celebrities like Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Eesha Rebba attending.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on February 26, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, treating friends, family, and fans to glimpses of intimate festivities that include pool games, Japanese dinners, and fun bonding sessions. Alongside the colorful celebrations, the couple’s carefully curated guest list has also begun to arrive at the picturesque destination, signaling a star-studded, yet private, wedding event.

Vijay’s Hyderabad home had been decorated with lights ahead of the nuptials, before the couple formally announced their wedding. On Tuesday morning, Vijay and Rashmika were photographed departing for Udaipur alongside Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, and a few close childhood friends, marking the start of their grand yet intimate celebrations.

Celebrities Spotted in Udaipur

Director Tharun Bhascker, who previously collaborated with Vijay on Pelli Choopulu, was among the first to arrive, accompanied by actor Eesha Rebba. Stylist Shravya Varma, a close friend of the couple, was also spotted entering the wedding venue.

Actors Ashika Ranganath and Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, joined soon after, rounding out the intimate guest list. While the wedding is expected to be private, similar to their Hyderabad engagement, fans are thrilled to see glimpses of familiar faces from the film industry attending the celebrations.

A Journey From Friends to Soulmates

Vijay and Rashmika’s love story traces back to their collaborations in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty in 2017, the engagement ended the following year. Similarly, Vijay’s rumored relationship with a Belgian national fizzled out.

The two remained friends before fans began noticing their growing closeness in 2020, and rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022. Their engagement in October 2025 was an intimate affair in Hyderabad, attended only by close family and friends. On Sunday, the couple confirmed their marriage publicly, making this Udaipur wedding the culmination of a long, much-loved love story.

