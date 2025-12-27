Rayan Cherki steals the show as Manchester City edge Nottingham Forest to go top of the Premier League | Football News

Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki celebrates with Erling Haaland (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)

Rayan Cherki delivered another decisive statement of his growing influence at Manchester City as his late strike secured a 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest and lifted Pep Guardiola’s side to the top of the table on Saturday. The France international was at the heart of everything City did well at the City Ground. After setting up Tijjani Reijnders for the opening goal early in the second half, Cherki returned in the closing stages to fire home the winner, capping a standout display that underlined his importance to City’s title push. City had to weather sustained pressure from Forest, who matched Guardiola’s men for large spells and were level soon after falling behind. Omari Hutchinson, scoring his first goal for the club, punished a rare City mistake to bring the home side back into the contest and briefly threaten another memorable result against the champions. Guardiola’s team eventually found a way through, extending their winning run to eight matches in all competitions and six straight league victories. The result moved City one point clear of Arsenal, although the Gunners could reclaim top spot later in the day with a home win over Brighton. Before kick-off, Forest paid tribute to club legend John Robertson, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 72. The former Scotland winger was a central figure in Forest’s back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980, and his flair and end product were fondly remembered by the City Ground crowd. Cherki, who joined City from Lyon in the summer, appears to share that same blend of creativity and cutting edge. At just 22, he has quickly become a key figure in Guardiola’s side and, should City edge Arsenal to the title, his contribution is likely to be pivotal. Guardiola had set a stern tone over the festive period, warning his players against excess and making it clear that fitness standards would not be compromised. He even cancelled a planned rest day after last weekend’s win over West Ham. When asked about his squad’s condition, Guardiola joked that he was the only one who had put on weight. Despite that discipline, City looked flat before the break and Forest had the better chances. Morgan Gibbs-White went close after meeting a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross, while City struggled to impose themselves. Erling Haaland, who has 19 league goals by Christmas, the joint-most at this stage in Premier League history, was largely kept quiet. The visitors finally found their rhythm just after the interval. Cherki drifted inside and slipped a clever pass to Reijnders, who finished calmly from 12 yards for City’s first shot on target. Cherki then tested goalkeeper John Victor with a fierce effort moments later. Forest responded swiftly. Reijnders lost possession near his own area, allowing Gibbs-White to release Igor Jesus, whose cross was drilled home by Hutchinson from close range. With City wobbling, Neco Williams forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a save before Nicolo Savona blazed over from the rebound. The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute. A loose ball fell to Cherki just inside the box and the Frenchman lashed an unstoppable finish past Victor. He celebrated by mimicking Haaland’s trademark calm pose in front of the travelling supporters. It was a fitting end to a performance that highlighted why Cherki is fast becoming one of Guardiola’s most trusted match-winners as City continue their relentless pursuit of another Premier League crown.