Record! Virat Kohli scripts history, surpasses Australia legend to … | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Michael Bevan (Photo: PTI/Screengrab)

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli once again showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time. On Friday, the former India captain played a brilliant knock of 77 runs for Delhi against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Bengaluru.While the innings helped his team, it also earned Kohli a special place in cricket history.

With this knock, Kohli went past former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan to become the highest-averaging batter in the history of the List A cricket, among players with at least 5,000 runs. Kohli’s List A average now stands at 57.87, just ahead of Bevan’s record of 57.86. Bevan was widely known as one of the best finishers in one-day cricket, and his record had stood strong for many years. Kohli’s innings against Gujarat came off just 61 balls. Over the years, Kohli has often been compared to Sachin Tendulkar for his hunger for runs and centuries. In recent months, questions had been raised about Kohli’s form and his place in the one-day setup. Instead of slowing down, the 37-year-old has responded with an incredible run of scores. In his last six List A matches, Kohli has scored 584 runs at a staggering average of 146.00. His scores during this period include 77 against Gujarat, 131 against Andhra, an unbeaten 65 against South Africa, 102 and 135 in other games against South Africa, and 74 against Australia. Kohli’s form throughout 2025 has been just as impressive. His strike rate in List A cricket this year has stayed above 110, proving that he has adapted well to the faster pace of modern white-ball cricket. Recently, Kohli also became the fastest player in history to reach 16,000 List A runs. He achieved this milestone 61 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.