শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News Alia Bhatt Rewinds To 2016, Shares Pic With ‘Favourite Co-Star’ And It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood News ঢাবি সাংস্কৃতিক সংসদ’র নতুন কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটি ঘোষণা Vishvaraj Jadeja’s unbeaten 165 powers Saurashtra into Vijay Hazare Trophy final | Cricket News রাবির সি ইউনিটের পরীক্ষায় উপস্থিতির হার ৯০ শতাংশ, আটক ৪ ভর্তিচ্ছু Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Buy Rs 37.86 Cr Land In Alibaug Months After Moving To London | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sana Khan addresses claims that her husband influenced her decision to quit films, opening up about faith, marriage, and finding inner peace.

font

Sana Khan quit Bollywood in 2020 and later married Mufti Anas Sayed.

Sana Khan quit Bollywood in 2020 and later married Mufti Anas Sayed.

Former actress Sana Khan, who featured in films like Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, as well as the web series Special OPS, once enjoyed a flourishing career in the entertainment industry. After gaining nationwide recognition through Bigg Boss 6, Sana was considered a familiar face in Bollywood and television. However, in 2020, during the peak of her career, she surprised fans by announcing her exit from showbiz, citing her desire to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

Shortly after stepping away from films, Sana married Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayed. Ever since, social media speculation has followed her personal choices, with some users alleging that her husband “brainwashed” her into quitting the industry. In a recent conversation with actress Rashami Desai, Sana finally addressed these claims and spoke candidly about her marriage and life-altering decisions.

‘It Was A Top-Secret Wedding’

Recalling her wedding, Sana revealed that the ceremony was kept extremely private, with only her parents in the know. “When our marriage was finalized, it was a top secret, nobody knew except for my mom and dad. Nobody even knew the groom’s name. When I was applying mehndi, the mehndi artist asked me what the groom’s name was. I told her to leave it blank, we’ll write it next time.”

She also shared that even her extended family was unaware of her marriage. Sana recounted how her cousins were shocked when they first saw her husband. “When my cousins saw him in the mosque, they called my cousin sister and said, ‘This is Maulana Anas!’”

‘Nobody Can Brainwash You’

Addressing the persistent rumours that her husband forced or manipulated her into leaving Bollywood, Sana firmly shut down the narrative. “The situation was such that major changes were happening in my life. I was literally transforming into a different person. And this was not something caused by my husband, it was something I wanted for myself. He was the one who guided me in that direction.”

Reacting to online trolls, she added, “Nobody can brainwash you; it’s never like that. I wanted peace. A person may get money, fame, name, and respect, but eventually, they keep searching for inner peace.” Elaborating on her mindset, Sana said, “They say that when your surroundings aren’t right, your decisions also tend to be wrong. As time passed, I learned a few things, and that’s why I value my relationship with him so much. I keep telling my husband that I could have never found anyone better than him. It was indeed a tough decision, but I went for it.”

Sana also disclosed details about her wedding expenses, sharing that her husband took care of most arrangements. “Except for the mehndi, which I paid for myself, all the expenses, the nikah, accommodation and food for my family, and the reception, everything was taken care of by my husband.”

First Published:

January 17, 2026, 04:08 IST

News movies bollywood Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News

জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি

জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি

Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News

Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News

Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News

Alia Bhatt Rewinds To 2016, Shares Pic With ‘Favourite Co-Star’ And It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt Rewinds To 2016, Shares Pic With ‘Favourite Co-Star’ And It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Buy Rs 37.86 Cr Land In Alibaug Months After Moving To London | Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Buy Rs 37.86 Cr Land In Alibaug Months After Moving To London | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST