Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News

Sana Khan addresses claims that her husband influenced her decision to quit films, opening up about faith, marriage, and finding inner peace.

Sana Khan quit Bollywood in 2020 and later married Mufti Anas Sayed.

Former actress Sana Khan, who featured in films like Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, as well as the web series Special OPS, once enjoyed a flourishing career in the entertainment industry. After gaining nationwide recognition through Bigg Boss 6, Sana was considered a familiar face in Bollywood and television. However, in 2020, during the peak of her career, she surprised fans by announcing her exit from showbiz, citing her desire to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

Shortly after stepping away from films, Sana married Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayed. Ever since, social media speculation has followed her personal choices, with some users alleging that her husband “brainwashed” her into quitting the industry. In a recent conversation with actress Rashami Desai, Sana finally addressed these claims and spoke candidly about her marriage and life-altering decisions.

‘It Was A Top-Secret Wedding’

Recalling her wedding, Sana revealed that the ceremony was kept extremely private, with only her parents in the know. “When our marriage was finalized, it was a top secret, nobody knew except for my mom and dad. Nobody even knew the groom’s name. When I was applying mehndi, the mehndi artist asked me what the groom’s name was. I told her to leave it blank, we’ll write it next time.”

She also shared that even her extended family was unaware of her marriage. Sana recounted how her cousins were shocked when they first saw her husband. “When my cousins saw him in the mosque, they called my cousin sister and said, ‘This is Maulana Anas!’”

‘Nobody Can Brainwash You’

Addressing the persistent rumours that her husband forced or manipulated her into leaving Bollywood, Sana firmly shut down the narrative. “The situation was such that major changes were happening in my life. I was literally transforming into a different person. And this was not something caused by my husband, it was something I wanted for myself. He was the one who guided me in that direction.”

Reacting to online trolls, she added, “Nobody can brainwash you; it’s never like that. I wanted peace. A person may get money, fame, name, and respect, but eventually, they keep searching for inner peace.” Elaborating on her mindset, Sana said, “They say that when your surroundings aren’t right, your decisions also tend to be wrong. As time passed, I learned a few things, and that’s why I value my relationship with him so much. I keep telling my husband that I could have never found anyone better than him. It was indeed a tough decision, but I went for it.”

Sana also disclosed details about her wedding expenses, sharing that her husband took care of most arrangements. “Except for the mehndi, which I paid for myself, all the expenses, the nikah, accommodation and food for my family, and the reception, everything was taken care of by my husband.”

