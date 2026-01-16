Shabana Azmi Confesses This Javed Akhtar Habit Seriously ‘Drives Her Mad’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 19:09 IST

Shabana revealed, “He (Javed Akhtar) doesn’t move from his seat, which drives me mad. He complains that I am always moving around the house and incapable of sitting still!”

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over four decades. (Photo Credit: X)

More than four decades into their marriage, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar continue to surprise audiences by collaborating on new creative ventures. The celebrated couple recently appeared together in a jewellery brand commercial, marking their first-ever on-screen project as a pair.

According to Azmi, it was the campaign’s central idea of soulmates that convinced her to say yes.

Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Bond With Javed Akhtar

In an interview with Mid Day, the actor spoke about her emotional connection to the project and the word that sealed the deal. She shared, “I have a soft corner for the word. I truly believe Javed is my soulmate,” adding with a warm smile.

Fans Love Javed Akhtar’s Screen Presence Alongside Shabana Azmi

For years, viewers have admired Shabana Azmi’s powerful screen presence. However, seeing Javed Akhtar share the frame with her and match her ease turned out to be a pleasant surprise for many.

When this was pointed out to Azmi, she revealed that the response has been overwhelmingly positive. She said, “We’ve had an overwhelming response, [with many] saying it’s so natural.” She explained that their comfort came from improvisation, adding, “That’s because we made up our own lines despite being given the content!”

She further shared that the experience has even opened new doors for her husband, noting, “Javed is getting many acting offers now because he is so effortless in front of the camera.”

A Love Story That Stands Strong in the Age of Dating Apps

At a time when modern romance is often shaped by dating apps, situationships, breadcrumbing, and benching, Azmi and Akhtar’s enduring relationship feels refreshingly timeless.

When asked about the secret behind their lasting bond, Azmi believes it lies in balancing similarities and differences.

Best Friends Who Share Values but Not Sports Interests

Azmi described their relationship as one rooted in deep friendship and shared values. She said, “Javed and I are each other’s best friend.” She also pointed out that they come from similar backgrounds and share a common worldview.

Their interests largely overlap, though she admitted with a laugh, “Our interests are similar, except for sports, about which I don’t have a clue.”

Opposites at Home but Perfect Together

While they share many similarities, their differences are just as pronounced—and endearing. Azmi revealed their contrasting personalities at home, saying, “He doesn’t move from his seat, which drives me mad.” She added that Javed often complains she can never stay still.

She joked about their busy lives, remarking, “I joke that we have a good marriage because we meet so rarely.” Constant travel in opposite directions has become part of their routine.

Beyond humour and contrasts, Azmi credits the strength of their marriage to trust and reliability. She described Javed Akhtar as wise and dependable, saying she trusts him completely and hopes the feeling is mutual.

