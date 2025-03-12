Advertise here
বুধবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৮শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan &amp; Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Right Before His 60th Birthday I WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৫ ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Shah Rukh Khan &amp; Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Right Before His 60th Birthday I WATCH

In an event that can only be termed as rare, the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir united at Aamir’s house late Wednesday night. Occasion being Aamir’s upcoming 60th birthday on Friday. Watch this video for more! bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: / showshaindia Follow Showsha on Instagram: / showsha_ Follow Showsha on Facebook: / showsha Follow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: / 6yeotzey More entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১৩ মার্চ কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
২০২৭ সালের বিশ্বকাপে কি খেলবেন রোহিত-কোহলি? অবসর নিয়ে বোর্ডের বিরাট পরিকল্পনা ফাঁস
আস্থা ভোটে হেরে গেল পর্তুগালের ক্ষমতাসীন দল
Shah Rukh Khan &amp; Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Right Before His 60th Birthday I WATCH
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
