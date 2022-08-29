Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Rejects Don 3, Korean Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies by Suicide

Shah Rukh Khan has apparently rejected Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. It is being reported that SRK was not fully convinced about the script. A source was reported by a portal saying, “He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line.”

South Korean actor Yoo Joo-eun passed away today. The actress died by suicide. The actress was seen on tvN’s Big Forest and TV Chosun’s Joseon Survival Period. Yoo Joo-eun mentioned in her last letter that she had been contemplating the step for a while now. She apologised to her mom, dad, grandma, and Oppa (older brother), adding that her heart ‘screamed’ that she doesn’t want to live anymore.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger’s producer Charmme Kaur opened out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary and depressing situation’ at the moment. She also mentioned how films in the south too are failing to attract audience, and it is because of content made easily accessible on OTT that people are not coming to theatres.

The first look at Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress finally released on Monday and it has received a reaction from many, including Virat Kohli, who dropped several heart emojis. Based on the life of the ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka Sharma dons the Indian jersey and tells the story of the legendary cricketer in the biopic.

Shehnaaz Gill today announced her new Bollywood film. Called 100%, she will be sharing screen alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. This will also mark the comeback of director Sajid Khan, who had directed films like Humshakals and the first two parts of Housefull. It has booked Diwali 2023 for release.

