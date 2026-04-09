Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Anant Ambani On His Birthday: ‘Keep Bringing Smiles To People Through Your Work’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 09, 2026, 22:32 IST

Anant Ambani turns 31 with grand Jamnagar celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share warm birthday wishes.

SRK wishes Anant Ambani on his birthday.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10, with grand festivities already underway in Jamnagar.

The celebrations are nothing short of spectacular, with the crème de la crème of Bollywood and the entertainment world flying into Gujarat to be part of the occasion.

And before the clock struck midnight, wishes poured in from all corners of Bollywood. The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram Stories to wish Anant Ambani on his special day. His post read, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

Salman Khan, too, also took to Instagram to share two heartwarming photos with Anant. One photo is from his birthday celebrations happening right now in Jamnagar. In the photo, Salman Khan can be seen in crisp a black shirt and jeans, looking suave in his casual look. But his new glasses stole all the attention! The actor exuded out major Sameer vibes from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. His new look reminded fans of his on-screen appearances from the 90s. In another photo, he can be seen hugging Anant, who is seated. In the caption he wrote, “Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant.”

While Jamnagar plays host to a lavish gathering of celebrities, the celebrations have also been marked by meaningful initiatives. As part of the birthday observances, a blood donation camp was organised in Mumbai in Anant Ambani’s honour.

Other celebs like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor were also seen jetting off to be a part of the celebration. More celebs are expected to join Anant’s special event.

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First Published: April 09, 2026, 22:32 IST

News movies bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Anant Ambani On His Birthday: ‘Keep Bringing Smiles To People Through Your Work’