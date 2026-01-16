Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Releasing On THIS Date: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 16:04 IST

The film’s title seems to have been inspired from the song “Do Deewane Seher Mein” from the 1977 film “Gharaonda”

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer Releasing On THIS Date: Report

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will be sharing screen space in a romantic drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein. Recently, the posters were also shared, and it received positive responses from the audience. And now a fresh report has come in that the makers are planning to release the teaser soon. The report says it will be released on January 19. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

Pinkvilla mentioned a close source to the film saying, “Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will unveil the teaser of their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein on January 19. The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine’s Day-season treat for audiences. It will also have a pleasant surprise for viewers.”

Do Deewane Seher Mein Gets A Release Date

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in what producers are billing as a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities. Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will release Bollywood romantic drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein” on Feb. 20, 2026. Producers describe the story as a return to sincere, heartfelt romance in Hindi cinema, with the musical score blending contemporary production with melodic sensibilities designed to evoke classic romance films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali produces alongside Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Bhansali’s recent directorial work includes “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and the Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” while his production company has backed titles including “Tuesdays and Fridays” and “Malaal,” reports variety.com.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work front

Siddhant was last seen in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and “Gehraiyaan,” continuing to diversify his portfolio beyond his breakthrough role in “Gully Boy.” Mrunal’scredits include “Sita Ramam,” “Jersey” and Netflix streaming series “Lust Stories 2.” Udyawar previously helmed the 2017 thriller “Mom,” starring Sridevi in her final film role.

Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’. Up next, she will be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, helmed by David Dhawan. Alongside Mrunal, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday and Maniesh Paul. She also has Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in the pipeline.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 15:26 IST

