Sonali Bendre Hugs Aamir Khan, Shares PICS From Happy Patel Screening: ‘What An Absolute Blast’ | Bollywood News

Sonali Bendre was seen happily interacting with her Sarfarosh co-star Aamir Khan at the screening of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. Their pictures left fans nostalgic!

Vir Das’ directorial debut ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, released in theatres today, and has been receiving good reviews. The film stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi, and a special screening was held by the makers last night, on Thursday. Sonali Bendre was among the many celebrities who attended the screening. She reunited with her Sarfarosh co-star Aamir Khan at the screening of the film, and their photos left fans nostalgic. She also reviewed Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, and called it a fun watch.

Sonali Bendre’s Pictures With Aamir Khan Leave Fans Nostalgic

After attending the screening, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her son, Ranveer Behl, Mithila Palkar, Vir Das, writer Amogh Ranadive, and others. A few pictures also featured her candid moments with Aamir Khan. One picture showed the Sarfarosh co-stars greeting each other with a hug, while another photo shows them interacting happily. In her caption, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Screening night for Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos and what an absolute blast it was! So, so proud of you @amoghranadive Your sharp, fun writing has given this wild spy-comedy its soul. Huge cheers to the entire team for bringing this hilarious ride to life! If you’re looking for a fun watch this weekend… go show some love and catch it on the big screen!”

Fans React

Sonali Bendre and Aamir Khan’s photos left fans nostalgic. One netizen commented, “Time travel,” while another one wrote, “Wow, all time favorites.” A third comment read, “Sarfarosh 2 locked?”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre shared screen space in the 1999 film Sarfarosh, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Makrand Deshpande, and others. Last year, Aamir Khan confirmed that a sequel to his acclaimed 1999 film is in development. He revealed that work on Sarfarosh 2 has begun.

Speaking at Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit, Aamir Khan confirmed Sarfarosh 2 is in making and also talk about sequels. “Once you made a great film, you don’t want to mess with them. Aap uska sequel tab karenge jab aapko aisa lage ki deserve to be. Vo feeling that you would like to do for any of the film. Like Andaaz Apna Apna, Sarfarosh. Sarfarosh 2 pe abhi kaam chal raha hai. Unless the script comes out really well, it is really unfair to go ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. It is written by Vir and Amogh Ranadive. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film starring Vir Das, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, and Mithila Palkar, released in theatres today, on January 16.

