Steve Smith scripts history, now second only to Don Bradman in this list | Cricket News

Steve Smith of Australia (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Steve Smith etched his name deeper into Ashes history by overtaking Allan Border to become Australia’s second highest run scorer against England in Test cricket. The milestone came during the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, even though Smith endured a tough match with the bat overall. The veteran batter managed just nine runs in the first innings, falling to Josh Tongue, but showed resistance in the second innings. As wickets tumbled around him on a hostile surface, Smith remained unbeaten on 24 from 39 balls, striking one boundary and standing almost alone as Australia’s batting folded cheaply once again.

Smith’s consistency across Ashes contests now places him above Border in the all-time charts. In 40 Tests against England, he has accumulated 3,553 runs at an average of 55.51, with 12 hundreds and 14 half-centuries in 72 innings. Border finished his career with 3,548 runs against England from 47 Tests at an average of 56.31, including eight centuries and 21 fifties. Only Sir Don Bradman remains ahead of Smith, having scored a staggering 5,028 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 89.78. The match itself turned into a fast-moving, bowler-dominated contest. England won the toss and chose to bowl, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Josh Tongue produced a memorable spell, claiming 5 for 45 to record England’s first-ever five-wicket haul in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Australia were dismissed for 152 in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser top-scoring with 35 and Usman Khawaja adding 29. A brief half-century partnership between Neser and Cameron Green offered some resistance before a run-out sparked another collapse. England’s reply was equally fragile. They were skittled for 110 in just 29.5 overs, with Harry Brook scoring 41 and Gus Atkinson contributing 28. The aggressive Bazball approach faltered again on a pitch offering sharp movement and uneven bounce. Neser led Australia’s bowling with 4 for 45, while hometown favourite Scott Boland picked up 3 for 30, giving Australia a slender first-innings lead of 42. The second innings followed a similar pattern. Australia struggled to cope with the conditions and were bowled out for 132 in 34.3 overs. Only Travis Head, with 46, and Smith, with his unbeaten 24, managed to cross 20. Brydon Carse took 4 for 34 and Ben Stokes supported him with 3 for 24 as England kept the target within reach. Australia set England 175 to win. England made a confident start to the chase, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett putting on a half-century opening stand. Crawley later added 47 more with Jacob Bethell, placing England firmly in control. Australia mounted a brief comeback, reducing England from 112 for 2 to 165 for 6, but Harry Brook and Jamie Smith held their nerve to guide England to a memorable victory. While the match belonged to the bowlers and the volatile pitch, Smith’s climb past Allan Border ensured the Test also carried a significant moment of individual achievement in Ashes history.