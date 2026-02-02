Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Teaser Drops, New Threat Rises After Upside Down Fallout | Web-series News

Last Updated: February 03, 2026, 03:30 IST

Netflix unveils the teaser for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, teasing a winter mystery in Hawkins after “something survived” the Upside Down.

A still from Netflix’s Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985.

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an upcoming animated series set in the beloved universe of Stranger Things. Dropped on the streamer’s YouTube channel on Monday, the over two-minute-long teaser takes fans back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985—just after the dramatic events of season two.

The teaser opens with an ominous warning that “something survived,” immediately setting the tone for another supernatural chapter. While Eleven had seemingly sealed the gate to the Upside Down at Hawkins Lab, the footage suggests that the town’s nightmare is far from over. The familiar gang—Mike Wheeler, Eleven aka Jane Hopper, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, Max, and Steve Harrington—find themselves drawn into yet another mystery lurking beneath their seemingly peaceful town.

What Happens In The Tales From ’85 Teaser

At first glance, Hawkins appears calm and festive, blanketed in snow and filled with winter break joys. The teaser shows the kids enjoying snowball fights, rolling dice during Dungeons & Dragons sessions, and embracing a sense of normalcy they’ve long been denied. But the calm is short-lived.

As the teaser progresses, unsettling visuals hint at a dormant evil stirring beneath the snow-covered streets. The cheerful winter atmosphere gives way to dread as the group realises a new threat has awakened. The mystery appears deeply rooted in Hawkins’ past, raising questions about whether the danger is linked to the Upside Down, the remnants of Hawkins Lab, or an entirely new source of horror.

True to the Stranger Things spirit, the teaser blends nostalgia, friendship, and suspense, promising an adventure that expands the lore while retaining the emotional core fans love.

Release Date, Voice Cast And Creative Team

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will begin streaming on Netflix from April 23 this year. According to the official logline, “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading… But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.”

The animated series boasts an impressive voice cast, with Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips also join the ensemble.

The show marks a return for showrunner Eric Robles, with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer serving as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Hilary Leavitt. While the live-action series recently concluded with its fifth and final season, Tales From ’85 ensures Hawkins’ eerie legacy lives on.

