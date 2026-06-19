Sunil Grover Sleeps On Road Near A Riverbank; Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Eetha’s First Look | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 19, 2026, 22:00 IST

Sunil Grover’s peaceful riverside sleeping video caught attention; meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor stunned as a Lavani dancer in Eetha teaser.

Sunil Grover’s riverside pavement video went viral; Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha teaser also premiered, showing her as a Lavani performer.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, on Thursday, shared a serene video on his social media account where he was seen sleeping peacefully on the pavement at a bank of a river. Taking to his social media account, Sunil posted a video clip showing himself resting on a torn mat on the banks of a river at night. The video also featured many other devotees sleeping in the open, under the sky. The actor captioned the post, “Taare Zameen Par.” The video was set to the devotional track ‘Jai Kar Mahakal’.

For More: Sunil Grover Sleeps On Road Near A Riverbank, Viral Video Leaves Fans Shocked | Watch

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most loved actresses, is all set to impress the audience with her performance in her upcoming film, Eetha. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the story is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. It will span from the 1940s to the 1990s, from her rise to fame and the struggles she faced. The first teaser of the biopic premiered exclusively in theatres alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 today, June 19. As the film’s first show began, audiences were treated to a surprising and captivating glimpse of Shraddha, who stunned as a lavani dancer in the teaser.

For More: Eetha First Look: Pregnant Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Fans Say ‘Pure Goosebumps’

Excitement among reality TV enthusiasts is steadily building as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for its much-awaited return. Although the makers have not officially announced the premiere date yet, several reports suggest that Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show could hit television screens in the first week of July 2026. The buzz has also sparked speculation about a major programming change, with reports claiming that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may take over the weekend slot currently occupied by Laughter Chefs 3, starring Bharti Singh, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and others.

For More: Is Laughter Chefs 3 Going Off Air? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Reportedly Set to Take Over Weekend Slot

A year ago, Curry Barker was one of the most talked-about new names in horror. Now, the filmmaker is taking another big step forward, with one of Hollywood’s most powerful horror partnerships betting on his next idea.

For More: Obsession Director Curry Barker Locks In Next Horror Project With Universal And Blumhouse

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. However, during the film’s production, the superstar suffered a personal loss after his close friend and politician Baba Siddique was killed. The shocking incident sent shockwaves across the film industry and political circles alike, leaving Salman deeply affected. In the aftermath of the tragedy, security around the actor was significantly tightened amid concerns over potential threats. At the same time, Salman was battling a painful rib injury but continued shooting for the film. Recalling that phase, Sikandar co-star Vishal Vashishtha shared that despite dealing with personal grief and physical pain, Salman remained dedicated to his work and continued filming with commitment.

For More: ‘Salman Khan Was In Pain’: Sikandar Co-Star Recalls His Struggle On Set After Baba Siddique’s Death

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Sunil Grover Sleeps On Road Near A Riverbank; Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Eetha’s First Look