‘Sunny Deol Is A Father Figure To Me’: Ahan Shetty On Border 2 Bond With Veteran Actor | Bollywood News

Ahan Shetty opens up about working with Sunny Deol in Border 2, calling him a father figure who supported and motivated him throughout the film.

Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Ahan Shetty has spoken fondly about his Border 2 co-star Sunny Deol, describing the veteran actor as a “father figure” in his life. In a recent interaction with news agency ANI, Ahan shared how Sunny’s support and encouragement during the making of the film left a lasting impression on him.

Ahan, who will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the much-anticipated sequel, said the respect he holds for Sunny stems not just from their professional association but also from the admiration his father, actor Suniel Shetty, has for the Border star.

‘Sunny Sir Is a Father Figure for Me’

Speaking about their bond, Ahan said, “Sunny sir is a father figure for me. When my father (Suniel Shetty) talks about Sunny sir, he calls him Sunny Paa. So, if my father calls Sunny sir Sunny Paa, then you can imagine the respect I hold for him. The border picture is of Sunny sir and me, Varun, and Diljit are the supporting pillars. So, for him to accept me the way he has, it means a lot. As I said, he is a father figure for me. He supported me in a very good way. He pushed me,” said Ahan.

The actor added that being accepted and guided by Sunny Deol on set was a deeply emotional and motivating experience, especially given the legacy associated with the Border franchise.

How Border Shaped Ahan Shetty’s Dreams

Ahan also revisited his earliest memories of the 1997 war drama Border, which starred his father Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. Recalling the impact the film had on him as a child, he said, “I was very young when Border was released. I fell in love with the Indian army after I watched the film. I dreamt of joining the Indian Army. However, down the line, when I took part in school dramas, I decided to become an actor. I guess I can say that my dream of becoming an actor started with Border,” he added.

All About Border 2

Border 2 is being directed by Anurag Singh and brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead. Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh also play key roles in the film. Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the sequel is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

