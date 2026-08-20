Suresh Oberoi Recalls Joining BJP, Says Guru Warned Him Off Politics: ‘I’m Fine With Modi Ji, Amit Shah, Yogi…’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Suresh Oberoi Recalls Joining BJP, Says Guru Warned Him Off Politics: ‘I’m Fine With Modi Ji, Amit Shah, Yogi…’

Last Updated: August 20, 2026, 06:40 IST

Suresh Oberoi revealed he joined the BJP in 2004 but left politics after his guru warned him to stay away from the political world.

Suresh Oberoi, who joined the BJP in 2004, opened up about his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Suresh Oberoi once explored a career in politics after being introduced to the BJP in 2004, but the veteran actor’s political journey did not last long. In a recent interview, Oberoi revealed that his guru strongly opposed the move and warned him to stay away from politics.

Suresh Oberoi Was Introduced To BJP In 2004

Speaking to Nidhi Vasandani on her YouTube channel, the actor recalled how a college friend from Hyderabad first suggested that he join the BJP. “I had a friend from my college in Hyderabad. One day, he came home and said, ‘This is the BJP. You should join it.’

“This was in 2004,” Oberoi recalled.

He said he then accompanied his friend and was introduced to senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At the time, he was open to exploring politics and seeing where the association could lead. But his guru was not convinced.

Suresh Oberoi’s Guru Warned Him To Stay Away From Politics

Suresh Oberoi said his guru strongly objected when he learnt about his political plans. The actor recalled that he had never seen his guru scold anyone in that manner before. “He gave me such a strong scolding. I had never seen him scold anyone like that in my life. He told me, ‘Be careful. Don’t ever go into politics and don’t even maintain contact with these people,’” Oberoi said.

Despite the warning, he initially continued his association with the party. However, he eventually began to feel uncomfortable with the political environment and realised that he did not want to pursue it as a career. “I didn’t feel happy from within. My heart wasn’t in it. The vibrations didn’t feel right to me, and I didn’t feel good energy,” he said.

Why Suresh Oberoi Lost Interest In Politics

The actor also explained that his initial idea of politics was very different from what he encountered. He entered the space believing that it was about serving the country, but his experience changed that perception. “I thought politics meant doing something for your country. Later, I realised that most people were simply interested in making money,” he said, while clarifying that he was not referring to everyone.

The actor said his discomfort was not with every senior political leader. He named Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath as leaders he was comfortable with, while saying he felt differently about some of the people around them. “I’m fine with Modi ji, Amit Shah, Yogi ji and a few others, but with many of the people around them, I felt something was strange. It didn’t feel genuine to me,” he said.

Suresh Oberoi ultimately chose to focus on the profession he had already built his career in.

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Key Questions Answered Powered by Ask News18 What made Suresh Oberoi’s guru so against politics? Suresh Oberoi’s guru strongly objected to his political plans, scolding him in a way Oberoi had never seen before. Oberoi himself felt that many people around the political leaders did not seem genuine. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 20, 2026, 06:40 IST