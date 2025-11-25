T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals team he wants to defeat in final, and it’s not Pakistan – Watch | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav shared the stage as the schedule and groups for the 2026 T20 World Cup were revealed. (Images via Getty, Screengrabs)

Suryakumar Yadav made his feelings clear during the official event to announce fixtures and venues ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying he would prefer to face and defeat Australia in the final if India get that far. The question was put to him on stage alongside Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, with the broadcaster asking which opponent they would most like India to defeat in the summit clash.

India vs Pakistan again at an ICC event; T20 World Cup schedule is out!

Suryakumar paused, smiled, and then responded with a choice rooted in memory. Pointing back to the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad — where Australia beat India by six wickets with 42 balls left — he said, “Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad… Australia, definitely.” Both he and Rohit were part of that side, and the disappointment of the loss at home remains a reference point for many in the current setup. Rohit, who has just taken on a new role as ambassador for the 2026 edition, offered a different perspective when the question came his way. He emphasised that the identity of the opponent was secondary to the result India are chasing. At the same time, he acknowledged the weight of that 2023 defeat, which still lingers for several players in the squad.Watch the video here Harmanpreet Kaur, fresh from leading India to a title after beating Australia in the semi-final and South Africa in the final of her own recent campaign, echoed the same sentiment. She stressed that India’s focus must stay on winning rather than on choosing a preferred rival, adding that she wanted the team to win the final without pressure. The event also marked a significant moment for Rohit, who lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup before retiring from the format. His appointment as tournament ambassador was announced earlier, with ICC chairman Jay Shah making it official.

With the home World Cup approaching, India’s leadership group remains aligned on one target — winning — even if Suryakumar wouldn’t mind securing it with a shot at redemption against Australia.As for the groups and schedule that was made official, India are in Group A, with Pakistan, Netherlands, USA and Namibia.