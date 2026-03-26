শুক্রবার, ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৬, ০৬:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
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India beat Pakistan 3-0 to reach SAFF U20 semi-finals | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৬ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ২৯ সময় দেখুন
India beat Pakistan 3-0 to reach SAFF U20 semi-finals | Football News


India defeat Pakistan in SAFF U20 C’ship opener to secure semi-final spot

India delivered a dominant performance to defeat Pakistan 3-0 in their opening Group B clash of the SAFF U20 Championship on Thursday, sealing a place in the semi-finals with a game to spare. Forward Omang Dodum starred with a second-half brace, finding the net in the 64th and 88th minutes, after Vishal Yadav had put India ahead as early as the third minute. The victory ensured a perfect start for India and confirmed their progression to the knockout stage. Pakistan, meanwhile, were knocked out of the tournament after suffering their second straight defeat, having earlier lost to Bangladesh. India will now take on Bangladesh on Saturday in a match that will determine the Group B toppers. India started aggressively and nearly opened the scoring within two minutes. Vishal Yadav broke down the right flank and sent in a threatening cross for Dodum, but the chance went begging. The opening goal arrived soon after. Gurnaj Singh Grewal spotted Yadav’s run and delivered a lofted ball over the defence. Yadav controlled it well and saw his initial effort blocked, but reacted quickly to slot the rebound home with his left foot at the near post. The early breakthrough boosted India’s confidence, although Pakistan grew into the game and began testing the defence. They came close to levelling the score on two occasions, only to be denied by goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam, who made two crucial saves. India capitalised on those missed chances in the second half, doubling their lead through a swift counter-attack. Samson Ahongshangbam carried the ball forward from defence before switching play to Rishi Singh Ninthoukhongjam. Rishi then set up Dodum, who beat goalkeeper Zulqurnain to the ball and headed it in. With a two-goal advantage, India controlled proceedings while Pakistan searched for a response. The Indian backline remained organised, restricting further threats. In the closing stages, Muhammad Junaid fouled Prashan Jajo inside the box, leading referee Virendha Rai to award a penalty. Dodum stepped up and converted emphatically in the 88th minute to complete his brace and seal the result. The convincing win gives India strong momentum heading into their final group match against Bangladesh.



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