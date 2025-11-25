বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
অগ্রণী ব্যাংকের লকারে শেখ হাসিনার ৮৩৩ ভরি সোনা 7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Farmhouses Near Mumbai T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma named ambassador, pledges support for Team India | Cricket News T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals team he wants to defeat in final, and it’s not Pakistan – Watch | Cricket News Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn Reach Dharmendra’s Residence To Offer Condolences | Watch | Bollywood News জ্বলছে কড়াইল বস্তি, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ১৯ ইউনিট Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale | Television News ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India–Pakistan match set for February 15; check Men in Blue’s full schedule | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama & Others Reunite For Special Episode? | Television News কুষ্টিয়া-৪ আসনে বিএনপির প্রার্থী পরিবর্তনের দাবিতে কাফনের কাপড় পরে বিক্ষোভ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma named ambassador, pledges support for Team India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma named ambassador, pledges support for Team India | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma has been handed a special role as Team India prepare for their title defense of the T20 World Cup next year. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma will return to the global stage in a new role, with the former India captain appointed as the ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature a familiar face at its forefront. Rohit has featured in every edition of the event since its inception. The announcement was made by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

India vs Pakistan again at an ICC event; T20 World Cup schedule is out!

Rohit’s journey in the format stretches from 2007, when he made an unbeaten 30* in the tense final against Pakistan, to 2024, where he led India to a long-awaited second title. The 2024 campaign included major contributions, including a decisive 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the Super Eights and a half-century in the semifinal against England. It was after lifting the trophy that he stepped away from T20Is. Speaking about his new assignment, Rohit said, “It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador,” adding, “I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.” At the schedule launch event in Mumbai, Rohit also indicated he would remain connected with the current T20 group. He said he plans to meet members of the squad during the upcoming ODI series and offer guidance when needed. “There’s always a conversation that happens between the players, and I am somebody who likes to talk, discuss and get into their mindset a little bit and understand what they are thinking,” he said. The panel also featured Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur, where discussions briefly shifted to potential final-match opponents.

Poll

Who would you prefer India to face in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

Asked whom he would like to face in a title clash, Suryakumar replied, “Australia, definitely,” reflecting on the defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Rohit, though, reiterated that the opponent mattered less than securing the trophy itself. With India preparing for another major home event, Rohit’s presence , although in a different capacity, keeps him firmly in the frame as the buildup intensifies.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals team he wants to defeat in final, and it’s not Pakistan – Watch | Cricket News

T20 World Cup: India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals team he wants to defeat in final, and it’s not Pakistan – Watch | Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India–Pakistan match set for February 15; check Men in Blue’s full schedule | Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India–Pakistan match set for February 15; check Men in Blue’s full schedule | Cricket News

‘Wanted India to grovel’: Fifty years after Tony Greig, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad revives echo of 1976; why’s comment offensive | Cricket News

‘Wanted India to grovel’: Fifty years after Tony Greig, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad revives echo of 1976; why’s comment offensive | Cricket News

Guwahati Test: South Africa eye clean sweep as India stare at a mountain they can not climb | Cricket News

Guwahati Test: South Africa eye clean sweep as India stare at a mountain they can not climb | Cricket News

‘Shouldn’t be that coach is sacked’: Suresh Raina defends Gautam Gambhir, reveals where ‘problem’ is for Team India | Cricket News

‘Shouldn’t be that coach is sacked’: Suresh Raina defends Gautam Gambhir, reveals where ‘problem’ is for Team India | Cricket News

Virat Kohli arrives in India ahead of South Africa ODI series – Watch | Cricket News

Virat Kohli arrives in India ahead of South Africa ODI series – Watch | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST