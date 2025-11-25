T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma named ambassador, pledges support for Team India | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma has been handed a special role as Team India prepare for their title defense of the T20 World Cup next year. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma will return to the global stage in a new role, with the former India captain appointed as the ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature a familiar face at its forefront. Rohit has featured in every edition of the event since its inception. The announcement was made by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Rohit’s journey in the format stretches from 2007, when he made an unbeaten 30* in the tense final against Pakistan, to 2024, where he led India to a long-awaited second title. The 2024 campaign included major contributions, including a decisive 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the Super Eights and a half-century in the semifinal against England. It was after lifting the trophy that he stepped away from T20Is. Speaking about his new assignment, Rohit said, “It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador,” adding, “I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.” At the schedule launch event in Mumbai, Rohit also indicated he would remain connected with the current T20 group. He said he plans to meet members of the squad during the upcoming ODI series and offer guidance when needed. “There’s always a conversation that happens between the players, and I am somebody who likes to talk, discuss and get into their mindset a little bit and understand what they are thinking,” he said. The panel also featured Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur, where discussions briefly shifted to potential final-match opponents.

Asked whom he would like to face in a title clash, Suryakumar replied, “Australia, definitely,” reflecting on the defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Rohit, though, reiterated that the opponent mattered less than securing the trophy itself. With India preparing for another major home event, Rohit’s presence , although in a different capacity, keeps him firmly in the frame as the buildup intensifies.