Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates As Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat Crosses 1 Billion Views: ‘Thank You For All The Love’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 18:08 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2 has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. Here’s how the actress reacted!

Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates As Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat Crosses 1 Billion Views

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has thanked fans for all their love as her bold dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree 2’ has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. She shared some unseen behind-the-scenes video clips from the shoot of the song, and penned a note expressing her gratitude. The scintillating song was sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts As Aaj Ki Raat Crosses 1 Billion Views

On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to share a few BTS videos from the shoot of the song. The first video clip shows the actress checking her dance on the monitor, along with choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the other members of the crew. Vijay Ganguly can be heard saying that the shot looks very good, but they can also try another take. Tamannaah playfully replies, “No!” Meanwhile, another BTS clip shows Tamanaah dancing, while Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana follow her.

In her caption, Tamannaah wrote, “From 1st view to 1 Billion Views! Thank you for all the love.” Check out the post below!

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It went on to gross Rs 900 crore in 2024 — one of the year’s biggest successes. The song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ became an instant sensation, and Tamannaah’s sizzling dance moves, combined with the catchy beats of the song, made the track a fan favourite.

In a conversation with The Lallantop, Tamannaah spoke about the song, and shared how some women told her that their kids would only eat if Aaj Ki Raat were playing. She explained how it became a ritual of sorts: not for the kids, but for their mothers. “I can’t tell you the number of mothers that have called me up and said, ‘My child will eat food only if he hears Aaj Ki Raat’”, she said. Tamannaah further added that kids do not understand the lyrics of the song at such a tender age, but they do enjoy the music.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah is now preparing for VVAN: Force of the Forest, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. Starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the film is a mythology-rooted thriller set deep in Central India. It’s scheduled to release on May 15.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 18:08 IST

News movies bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates As Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat Crosses 1 Billion Views: ‘Thank You For All The Love’