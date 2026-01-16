Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma’s New Posters Of Laikey Laikaa | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 11:01 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma’s New Posters Of Laikey Laikaa

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma will be seen in an intense love drama, Laikey Laikaa. The makers have shared posters that are currently grabbing attention. Tamannaah Bhatia also reacted to the newly released posters. As soon as the makers unveiled the fresh posters on social media, Tamannaah showered praise on the young stars, expressing her excitement for the project.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tamannaah Bhatia reshared the posters and mentioned, ‘Uff’. Both Tamannaah and Rasha share a close bond and are often seen cheering for each other. Rasha is also working on a Telugu film, which was announced in 2025. The first look poster is also out.

Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma Share A Lip Kiss,

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma are setting fire on social media. Why? Because the makers of their upcoming movie, Laikey Laikaa, have dropped new posters through a series of stunning pictures. In the pictures, Rasha and Abhay steal the spotlight with effortless, heartwarming chemistry. One of the pictures captures the duo sharing a tender lip kiss, while another shows them forming a heart with their hands. In a separate frame, Abhay is seen holding Rasha close, adding to the intimate vibe of the visuals. The makers also unveiled individual posters The makers also unveiled individual posters — Abhay’s featured his face painted onto a wall, while Rasha’s showed her partially veiled, covering her face and exuding an air of mystery and elegance.

Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film promises emotional depth with a refreshing narrative voice. In June 2025, Thadani shared a video announcing the project with Verma, in which the duo were seen hinting at the movie’s theme. “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!” she had written. Recently, Abhay and Rasha were also spotted in Delhi, filming a promotional song for the movie.

Rasha Thadani made her acting debut in 2025 with the period action-adventure film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. On the other hand, Abhay was last seen in Munjya. Currently, Verma is also working on King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

About Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress is ruling the industry with back-to-back Bollywood projects lined up in her kitty. She is all set to impress audiences in the upcoming comic drama, Do You Wanna Partner. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik, the series tells the story of two best friends (played by Diana Penty and Tamannaah), who embark on a daring entrepreneurial journey to launch an alcohol start-up.

She will be seen in the upcoming folk thriller Vvan – Force of the Forest. Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film is expected to release in theatres in 2026. Tamannaah is also roped in for Jagan Shakti’s directorial Ranger. The high-octane, action-packed drama stars her alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

