Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Premiere: When Jiiva’s Political Comedy Starts Streaming | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: February 07, 2026, 22:00 IST

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT release details: Find out when and where to watch Jiiva’s political comedy satire online after its theatrical run.

Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is set for its OTT premiere just weeks after its theatrical release. Here’s when and where you can stream the political comedy online.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, headlined by Jiiva, hit theatres on January 15, 2026. Less than a month after its big-screen release, the political comedy satire is now gearing up for its digital premiere, making a quick transition from cinemas to streaming.

When and where to watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The Jiiva-starrer will begin streaming on Netflix from February 12, 2026. The film is already listed on the platform, confirming its OTT arrival just 28 days after its theatrical debut.

Official trailer and plot of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil unfolds as a political comedy satire centered on Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat. His task seems simple enough—ensuring that a wedding function in the village goes off without a hitch. However, the situation spirals out of control when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away on the same day.

With both households unwilling to compromise, Jeevarathnam is forced to juggle responsibilities at both places. What follows is a chain of chaotic, often absurd situations that place the panchayat president right in the middle of a social and emotional standoff. As tensions rise, it becomes his responsibility to restore balance and harmony in the village.

Cast and crew of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The film features Jiiva in the lead role, supported by Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and others in key roles.

Directed and co-written by Falimy fame Nithish Sahadev, the film also includes writing contributions from Sanjo Joseph and Anuraj OB. It is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the songs and background score, while Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu have handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

Jiiva’s work front

Jiiva was last seen in Aghathiyaa, a horror action thriller directed by Pa. Vijay, which also starred Arjun Sarja, Raashii Khanna, Edward Sonnenblick, Matylda, Redin Kingsley, Shah Ra, and Senthil.

Up next, the actor will reunite with director M. Rajesh for the comedy film Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan. The project marks their collaboration after the cult blockbuster Siva Manasula Sakthi, making it one of Jiiva’s most anticipated upcoming releases.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

First Published: February 07, 2026, 22:00 IST