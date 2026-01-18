রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:০০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
শেখ হাসিনা-টিউলিপ ও রাদওয়ানের দুর্নীতি মামলার রায় ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি – Corporate Sangbad The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas’ Film Sees Sharp Dip, Earns Rs 2.86 Crore | Telugu Cinema News Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News জেএমআই হসপিটালের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad ২৫ জানুয়ারি বঙ্গজের বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad ‘Got the benefit of being an all-rounder’: Ayush Badoni opens up on maiden India call-up | Cricket News India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in focus as India’s home ODI record faces New Zealand challenge Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories: ‘Met Will Smith, Performed Before Coldplay’ | Bollywood News Another day, another embarrassment: Falling bird’s nest debris halts India Open semifinal | Badminton News ইরানে নতুন নেতৃত্ব খোঁজার সময় এসেছে: ট্রাম্প
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas’ Film Sees Sharp Dip, Earns Rs 2.86 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas’ Film Sees Sharp Dip, Earns Rs 2.86 Crore | Telugu Cinema News


Last Updated:

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, saw a sharp box office dip on Day 9 with Rs 2.86 crore, totaling Rs 136 crore.

font

The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. (Photo Credit: X)

The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. (Photo Credit: X)

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 9:  The second weekend has brought a reality check for The Raja Saab. After a steady opening week, the Prabhas-led horror-comedy has begun to lose pace at the box office, with Day 9 numbers showing a clear dip in audience interest. While the film opened to curiosity and fan-driven footfalls, its hold beyond the first week now appears shaky.

Day 9 numbers signal a drop

On its ninth day in theatres, which fell on a Saturday, The Raja Saab collected approximately Rs 2.86 crore, according to early trade estimates from Sacnilk. This marked the film’s lowest single-day collection so far, with earnings dipping by nearly 18% compared to Friday. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at around Rs 136 crore across all languages. While the first week contributed the bulk of this figure, the second-week slowdown has become hard to ignore.

Occupancy sees mixed response

The Telugu version of The Raja Saab recorded an overall occupancy of 32.52% on Saturday. Morning shows started slow at 21.77%, but footfalls improved slightly through the day. Afternoon shows touched 36.24%, evening shows stood at 35.33%, and night shows peaked at 36.74%.

What’s affecting the momentum

Despite the presence of Prabhas and strong pre-release buzz, the film has struggled to maintain consistent footfalls after its opening week. Given its reported high production scale, trade watchers believe the film will need a noticeable jump in collections during the coming days to stabilise its run.

The Raja Saab: Cast And Plot

Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Rajeevan has handled the production design. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film follows a man’s search for his missing grandfather, a journey that slowly brings hidden family secrets to light.

First Published:

January 18, 2026, 12:31 IST

News movies telugu-cinema The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas’ Film Sees Sharp Dip, Earns Rs 2.86 Crore
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
শেখ হাসিনা-টিউলিপ ও রাদওয়ানের দুর্নীতি মামলার রায় ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি – Corporate Sangbad

শেখ হাসিনা-টিউলিপ ও রাদওয়ানের দুর্নীতি মামলার রায় ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি – Corporate Sangbad

Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

Ram Charan Shares Intense Gym Session Photo As He Preps For Next Schedule Of Peddi, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

জেএমআই হসপিটালের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

জেএমআই হসপিটালের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

২৫ জানুয়ারি বঙ্গজের বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২৫ জানুয়ারি বঙ্গজের বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories: ‘Met Will Smith, Performed Before Coldplay’ | Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories: ‘Met Will Smith, Performed Before Coldplay’ | Bollywood News

ইরানে নতুন নেতৃত্ব খোঁজার সময় এসেছে: ট্রাম্প

ইরানে নতুন নেতৃত্ব খোঁজার সময় এসেছে: ট্রাম্প

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST