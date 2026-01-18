The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas’ Film Sees Sharp Dip, Earns Rs 2.86 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 12:31 IST

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, saw a sharp box office dip on Day 9 with Rs 2.86 crore, totaling Rs 136 crore.

The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. (Photo Credit: X)

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 9: The second weekend has brought a reality check for The Raja Saab. After a steady opening week, the Prabhas-led horror-comedy has begun to lose pace at the box office, with Day 9 numbers showing a clear dip in audience interest. While the film opened to curiosity and fan-driven footfalls, its hold beyond the first week now appears shaky.

Day 9 numbers signal a drop

On its ninth day in theatres, which fell on a Saturday, The Raja Saab collected approximately Rs 2.86 crore, according to early trade estimates from Sacnilk. This marked the film’s lowest single-day collection so far, with earnings dipping by nearly 18% compared to Friday. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at around Rs 136 crore across all languages. While the first week contributed the bulk of this figure, the second-week slowdown has become hard to ignore.

Occupancy sees mixed response

The Telugu version of The Raja Saab recorded an overall occupancy of 32.52% on Saturday. Morning shows started slow at 21.77%, but footfalls improved slightly through the day. Afternoon shows touched 36.24%, evening shows stood at 35.33%, and night shows peaked at 36.74%.

What’s affecting the momentum

Despite the presence of Prabhas and strong pre-release buzz, the film has struggled to maintain consistent footfalls after its opening week. Given its reported high production scale, trade watchers believe the film will need a noticeable jump in collections during the coming days to stabilise its run.

The Raja Saab: Cast And Plot

Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Rajeevan has handled the production design. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film follows a man’s search for his missing grandfather, a journey that slowly brings hidden family secrets to light.

