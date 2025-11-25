‘This is what happens when you try to boss around’: Virat Kohli’s brother takes veiled jibe at Team India management? Deletes post later | Cricket News

Pressure has been mounting on Gautam Gambhir after the Test side has been struggling in the Test series against South Africa. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Virat Kohli’s elder brother, Vikas Kohli, stirred fresh conversation around India’s red-ball struggles with a sharp post on Threads, landing right in the middle of a tense fourth day of the Guwahati Test. As India chased an improbable 589 and slipped to 27 for 2 by stumps, his message added another layer to the ongoing scrutiny over the team’s choices and direction. In his post, Vikas suggested that the recent shift in approach had unsettled a system that once delivered results.

Without naming anyone, he hinted at interference under the current setup. “There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions. Now we are playing to save the match.. even in India.. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken,” he wrote.

The comment has been widely interpreted as a reference to head coach Gautam Gambhir’s leadership and India’s recent run of inconsistent performances.While the original post was shared widely as screengrabs on X, the post is no longer seen on his handle. On the field, the situation remained grim. South Africa, the defending WTC champions, declared at 260 for 5 earlier in the day, putting India under pressure with a target that had no real precedent in home conditions. India lost both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul before settling at 27 for 2, leaving the middle order to hold off a spirited South African attack. This phase has come during a transformative period for Indian cricket. The team is still finding its way after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. With India now on the brink of defeat and South Africa dictating terms in Guwahati, the final day holds more uncertainty than optimism. Whether the team can steady themselves or slip further will shape not just the match, but the wider conversation that has only grown louder. Day 5 will also determine whether South Africa can bowl out the hosts to secure a clean sweep or whether India will hold on to salvage a draw.