Top ENT News Aug 18: Snakes Spotted At SRK’s Mannat, Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Wedding Date | Bollywood News

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On Monday evening, August 17, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence Mannat witnessed a snake rescue operation. According to reports, two reptiles were spotted on the property. While one snake was safely caught, the other managed to escape.
Read full story here: 2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, One Rescued, Other Escapes | Report
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff for endorsing Vimal Elaichi pan masala through advertisements. Amid that, Sunny Deol had given a statement that he used to receive offers from pan masala brands but he consistently turned them down because promoting the product goes against what he personally believes. Well, netizens have dug up an old advertisement now of Sunny Deol with actors Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz. The commercial shows Sunny arriving at a paan shop with two women, who ask for meetha paan.
Read full story here: Sunny Deol’s Old Pan Masala Ad Resurfaces After He Says He’d ‘Never’ Endorse Such Products | Video
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are back in the spotlight amid fresh speculation about their reported wedding. After Anirudh’s uncle, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendra, recently spoke about his nephew heading towards a “big wedding”, a new report has now claimed that the ceremony could take place later this year.
Read full story here: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Wedding Date Revealed? Couple May Marry In Greece In November
Actor Vijay Varma was seemingly left uncomfortable and disappointed recently when content creator Dolly Singh called him a ‘red flag’ on a stage. This happened during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The actor, who won the Best Performance award for his role in Matka King, was on stage to collect trophy when Dolly Singh called him the “nation’s biggest red flag”.
Read full story here: Vijay Varma Slams Dolly Singh For Calling Him A ‘Red Flag’: ‘Terrible Compliment’
Ayesha Khan has us all playing detective! The Dhurandhar fame actress, who caught everyone’s attention with her appearance in the hit song Shararat of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, has now dropped a series of dreamy pictures featuring a mystery man. The post also features a rather eye-catching diamond ring. Naturally, fans are wondering: is Ayesha secretly engaged? Before you get too excited, there might be a little twist to the story.
Read full story here: Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Engaged? Actress Flaunts Diamond Ring In Dreamy Pics With Mystery Man
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its scrutiny of Vimal Elaichi advertisements, with Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe publicly stating that the campaign appears to be surrogate advertising for gutka, a prohibited product in the state.
August 18, 2026, 23:50 IST