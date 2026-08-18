Top ENT News Aug 18: Snakes Spotted At SRK’s Mannat, Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Wedding Date | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Top ENT News Aug 18: Snakes Spotted At SRK’s Mannat, Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Wedding Date

Last Updated: August 18, 2026, 23:50 IST

Here are the top news from the world of entertainment on August 18, 2026.

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On Monday evening, August 17, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence Mannat witnessed a snake rescue operation. According to reports, two reptiles were spotted on the property. While one snake was safely caught, the other managed to escape.

Read full story here: 2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, One Rescued, Other Escapes | Report

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff for endorsing Vimal Elaichi pan masala through advertisements. Amid that, Sunny Deol had given a statement that he used to receive offers from pan masala brands but he consistently turned them down because promoting the product goes against what he personally believes. Well, netizens have dug up an old advertisement now of Sunny Deol with actors Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz. The commercial shows Sunny arriving at a paan shop with two women, who ask for meetha paan.

Read full story here: Sunny Deol’s Old Pan Masala Ad Resurfaces After He Says He’d ‘Never’ Endorse Such Products | Video

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are back in the spotlight amid fresh speculation about their reported wedding. After Anirudh’s uncle, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendra, recently spoke about his nephew heading towards a “big wedding”, a new report has now claimed that the ceremony could take place later this year.

Read full story here: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Wedding Date Revealed? Couple May Marry In Greece In November

Actor Vijay Varma was seemingly left uncomfortable and disappointed recently when content creator Dolly Singh called him a ‘red flag’ on a stage. This happened during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The actor, who won the Best Performance award for his role in Matka King, was on stage to collect trophy when Dolly Singh called him the “nation’s biggest red flag”.

Read full story here: Vijay Varma Slams Dolly Singh For Calling Him A ‘Red Flag’: ‘Terrible Compliment’

Ayesha Khan has us all playing detective! The Dhurandhar fame actress, who caught everyone’s attention with her appearance in the hit song Shararat of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, has now dropped a series of dreamy pictures featuring a mystery man. The post also features a rather eye-catching diamond ring. Naturally, fans are wondering: is Ayesha secretly engaged? Before you get too excited, there might be a little twist to the story.

Read full story here: Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Engaged? Actress Flaunts Diamond Ring In Dreamy Pics With Mystery Man

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Key Questions Answered Powered by Ask News18 What is the latest on the Vimal Elaichi endorsement controversy? The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its scrutiny of Vimal Elaichi advertisements, with Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe publicly stating that the campaign appears to be surrogate advertising for gutka, a prohibited product in the state. Will Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran confirm their wedding plans? Neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has officially confirmed their wedding plans, despite ongoing rumours. What is the truth behind Ayesha Khan’s engagement rumors? Ayesha Khan has sparked engagement rumours after sharing pictures with an unknown man and flaunting a diamond ring. She captioned the post “A dream”. However, it is not officially confirmed if she is engaged. Some speculate the photos could be for a jewellery brand photoshoot. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: August 18, 2026, 23:50 IST