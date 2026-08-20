Top Ent News Aug 20: Dhanush To Enter Politics?; Govinda’s Manager Reacts To Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Plea | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Top Ent News Aug 20: Dhanush To Enter Politics?; Govinda’s Manager Reacts To Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Plea

Last Updated: August 20, 2026, 23:44 IST

GV Prakash Kumar said he would support Dhanush if he decides to enter politics. Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager reacted to Sunita Ahuja withdrawing divorce plea.

Top Ent News Aug 20: Dhanush To Enter Politics?; Govinda’s Manager Reacts To Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Plea

Speculations over actor Dhanush’s possible entry into politics has once again gained momentum after music composer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar said that he would always support his close friend if he decides to enter politics. Recently, GV Prakash was speaking to a few reporters at an event in Chennai when he was asked whether he would support Dhanush if the actor entered politics. Responding to this, he said that Dhanush is one of his closest friends and that he would definitely stand by him if he takes the political plunge. “Dhanush is my very good friend. As a friend, whatever decision he takes, if he enters politics, I will always definitely support him,” G.V. Prakash said as quoted by Maalai Malar.

For More: Dhanush To Enter Politics? GV Prakash Kumar’s New Comment Leaves Fans Curious

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been under scrutiny for months, and the latest development has brought the couple’s divorce proceedings back into focus. After reports emerged that Sunita had withdrawn her divorce plea, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said he was relieved by the decision but questioned why the dispute was taken to court in the first place. Reacting to the reported withdrawal, Sinha told NDTV that disagreements within a marriage should ideally be dealt with privately. According to him, discussions about Govinda and Sunita’s differences have been playing out publicly for nearly two years, bringing unwanted attention to the family.

For More: Govinda’s Manager BREAKS Silence On Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Plea: ‘Aaj Wapas Lena Tha Toh…’

Amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, the actor’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, met the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday. Reportedly, Singh’s father submitted a plea to the association against Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s Rs 45 crore claim in the dispute. As reported by India Today, since Singh’s father has now submitted the plea, IMPPA’s legal team will examine the documents before deciding on a resolution that is fair to both sides.

For More: Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh’s Father Meets IMPPA, Submits Plea In Farhan Akhtar’s Rs 45 Crore Claim

Amid the Renukaswamy murder case, a report has now claimed that Pavithra Gowda’s former husband, Sanjay Singh, has passed away. Reportedly, Singh died several months ago in Rajasthan following liver-related health complications. Pavithra Gowda was previously married to Sanjay Singh and the couple has a daughter. Their marriage reportedly ended in 2012 after around five years. Reportedly, Singh was battling his dependency on alcohol after his divorce from Gowda.

For More: Pavithra Gowda’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Singh Passes Away, Was Battling Alcohol Dependency: Report

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Sharmila Tagore’s recent comments on Vande Mataram, in which the veteran actor spoke about why certain portions of the National Song could be difficult for some people who believe in a single God. Reacting to a video of Sharmila Tagore’s interview on her Instagram Stories, Kangana called her remarks ‘limiting and contrived’.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sharmila Tagore’s Remarks On Vande Mataram: ‘Come Out Of Hindu Muslim Mindset’

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First Published: August 20, 2026, 23:44 IST